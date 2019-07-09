Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the Second Circuit ruled it is unconstitutional for President Donald Trump to block Twitter users who criticize him; Billionaire Tom Steyer threw his hat in an already crowded ring of Democrats running for the presidency in 2020; Privacy enthusiast Max Schrems appeared before the European Court of Justice in his nearly 10-year legal battle over Facebook, and more.

National

1.) Emphatically rejecting the argument that the president’s Twitter account is private, the Second Circuit ruled Tuesday that it is unconstitutional for Donald Trump to block users who criticize him.

2.) Curbing the Trump administration’s breach of legislative authority, a federal judge blocked a rule that would have made drugmakers reveal medication pricing in television ads.

3.) Billionaire Tom Steyer threw his hat in an already crowded ring of Democrats on Tuesday, announcing a run for the presidency in 2020.

4.) In a move that could upend decades of internet protection by Congress, Senator Lindsey Graham said Tuesday that the risk of child predation demands that social media companies earn the immunity they enjoy today.

Regional

5.) Just hours after it began, Republican lawmakers in Virginia voted Tuesday to shut down a special legislative session to address gun laws and postponed any action on reform bills until after statewide elections in November.

6.) Fuming over tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike that rake in 300% of operation costs, a truck company urged the Third Circuit on Tuesday to revive its $6 billion class action.

International

7.) Bringing down one data agreement between the European Union and the United States wasn’t enough for privacy enthusiast Max Schrems, who appeared before the European Court of Justice on Tuesday in his nearly 10-year legal battle over Facebook.

8.) A team of scientists announced Tuesday that they have discovered a way to purify water and generate electricity at the same time using a solar-powered device, making it possible to transform electricity power plants into fresh water producers.