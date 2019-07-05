Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including Justice Department attorneys told a federal judge they will continue their fight to include a citizenship question on the 2020 census; Hiring rebounded strongly in June as employers added 224,000 new jobs; A team of researchers found troubling flaws with facial recognition cameras deployed by London police in the past three years, and more.

National

1.) A week after the Supreme Court rebuked the government’s contrived rationale for changing the 2020 census to include a citizenship question, Justice Department attorneys told a federal judge Friday they will continue their fight.

2.) The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its plans Friday to designate a Maryland ship “graveyard” on the Potomac River as a national marine sanctuary, the first such designation in the state and on the Chesapeake Bay.

3.) With the economy marking 10 consecutive years of growth, hiring rebounded strongly last month as employers added 224,000 new jobs.

Regional

4.) For longtime, working-class residents of Venice – a Los Angeles neighborhood founded in 1905 – the postcard image of palm tree-lined boardwalks and sun-kissed beachgoers doesn’t match their experience. Waves of rampant urbanization, over-policing, spikes in cost of living and government acquiescence to developers and tech companies have created a tumultuous environment that is hard to cope with.

5.) A divided Eighth Circuit panel reinstated an involuntary manslaughter charge Friday against a South Dakota woman whose son died hours after birth and was found to have illegal drugs in his system.

International

6.) A team of researchers found troubling flaws with facial recognition cameras deployed by London police in the past three years, including a very high rate of wrongly identifying people as criminals. The researchers concluded that the use of real-time facial scanning is probably illegal under British law.

7.) Cheers erupted in a Dutch courtroom as the Netherlands’ most notorious underworld figure, Willem Holleeder, was convicted of five murders, including his own brother-in-law, and sentenced to life in prison.

8.) Europe’s top court backed Lithuania on Friday for barring broadcasts of a Russian propaganda channel except as part of a pay-per-view subscription.