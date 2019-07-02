Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the United States is readying another $4 billion in tariffs against European countries; U.S. Border Patrol officials denounced offensive posts targeting lawmakers and immigrants in a private Facebook group for agents; The House of Representatives filed a federal lawsuit calling on the Treasury Department to turn over six years of President Donald Trump’s long-awaited tax returns, and more.

National

1.) In a new volley to what it calls unfair European Union subsidies on aircraft, the United States is readying another $4 billion in tariffs against European countries.

2.) U.S. Border Patrol officials denounced offensive posts targeting lawmakers and immigrants in a private Facebook group for agents, saying that the discussions and images, including one that depicts President Donald Trump forcing Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s head toward his lap, are not representative of the agency’s employees.

3.) In the latest push by Democrats in their fight to lay bare President Donald Trump’s financial holdings, the House of Representatives filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday calling on the Treasury Department to turn over six years of his long-awaited tax returns.

4.) The Ninth Circuit revived a Trump administration policy Tuesday that opponents say treats noncitizens like “second-class recruits” and blocks them from starting basic training at the same time as citizens.

5.) Fleeing sexual violence in her home country, a Honduran mother found more of the same at U.S. immigration jail. With her caseworker in prison now for sexual assault, several more officials could be held liable for deliberate indifference.

Regional

6.) The marshmallows are ready for toasting. Pipe cleaners for crafting are on hand. As New York families get ready for summer though, the threat of the Rockland County measles outbreak hangs heavier than mosquito repellent.

7.) On remand from the U.S. Supreme Court, the Ninth Circuit on Tuesday upheld a Berkeley, California, law that forces retailers to warn consumers about the potential health risks of cellphone radiation.

8.) Over a year after the Supreme Court struck down a federal law that barred sports gambling in most states, a New Jersey horse racing group told the Third Circuit on Tuesday that it is entitled to damages to the tune of $150 million.