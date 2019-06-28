Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the Supreme Court took up a challenge over the termination of an Obama-era program that deferred deportation for qualifying young undocumented immigrants; State officials decided that Missouri’s lone abortion provider can keep its license for now; The Trump administration projects crossings of the U.S. southern border dropped by as much as 25% in June, and more.

National

1.) The Supreme Court took up a challenge Friday over the termination of DACA, an Obama-era program that deferred deportation for qualifying young immigrants who lack documentation.

2.) The Supreme Court agreed Friday to decide whether victims of twin U.S. embassy bombings are entitled to punitive damages under a law adopted six years after the attacks.

3.) Crediting in part a recent cooperation agreement with Mexico, the Trump administration projects crossings of the U.S. southern border dropped by as much as 25% in June.

4.) Fighting to overturn Martin Shkreli’s fraud conviction, attorneys for the onetime pharmaceutical wunderkind told the Second Circuit on Friday that bad jury instructions caused a split verdict.

Regional

5.) State officials decided Friday that Missouri’s lone abortion provider can keep its license for now, putting the closely watched legal battle on hold until late summer.

6.) In their rush to go green, U.S. cities relish statistics showing they are leading in renewable energy. Even Houston, the oil industry’s epicenter, has claimed a title in this tournament.

International

7.) At a time when the world is talking about erecting new walls, Northern Ireland is pondering how it will ever be able to take down the miles of security barriers, walls and fences that tower over neighborhoods and in many places still serve the function of keeping the peace between Catholics and Protestants long after the Troubles ended.

8.) In a rare interview with Western press, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the idea of liberalism “obsolete” and warned that the United States was pushing the world into a dangerous new arms race.