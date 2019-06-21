Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump said he called off military strikes against Iran because the 150 estimated civilian deaths would not be a proportionate response to a U.S. surveillance drone being shot down; A federal judge ordered immigration agents to stop arresting people in Massachusetts courts; The governor of the Bank of England is backing Facebook’s new cryptocurrency Libra, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) In a Twitter blast Friday morning, President Donald Trump said he called off military strikes against Iran because the 150 estimated civilian deaths would not be a proportionate response to a U.S. surveillance drone being shot down.

2.) Directing immigration agents to stop arresting people in Massachusetts courts, a federal judge sided with prosecutors who say the threat of deportation should not deter people from participating in the justice system.

3.) Undocumented immigrants are barred from possessing guns, but how about an immigrant who doesn’t appreciate that flunking out of school on a student visa made his status illegal? The Supreme Court ruled 7-2 Friday that federal law requires prosecutors to prove that the immigrant knew both his conduct and his status in the United States were unlawful.

4.) The D.C. Circuit on Friday revived a legal battle over the 2014 Office of Personnel Management data breach, which exposed sensitive information about more than 21 million people.

Regional

5.) In a 4-3 decision along party lines, the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday upheld the GOP-controlled Legislature’s lame-duck laws limiting the powers of the new Democratic governor and attorney general.

6.) Missouri officially denied Planned Parenthood’s license on Friday, but a St. Louis judge kept a preliminary injunction in place allowing the state’s only remaining abortion clinic to stay open for now.

7.) An Illinois judge ruled Friday that he will appoint a special prosecutor to investigate how the Cook County state’s attorney handled the criminal case of “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett, who was accused of staging a hate crime.

International

8.) The governor of the Bank of England is backing Facebook’s new cryptocurrency, the Libra, saying it could unlock billions of dollars in new financing and spur development in Great Britain and beyond.

Like this: Like Loading...