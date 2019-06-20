Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including Tory politician Boris Johnson tightened his grip on becoming the next British prime minister; The Supreme Court rejected claims that a 90-year-old cross serving as a war memorial violates the establishment clause; The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced the nominations of 17 of President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees, and more.

National

1.) Sparing a 90-year-old cross that rises above an intersection just across the Maryland border with Washington, D.C., the Supreme Court rejected claims Thursday that the war memorial violates the establishment clause.

2.) The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday advanced the nominations of 17 of President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees, including a Ninth Circuit pick who faced questions about his ties to California.

3.) Against threats of a veto by President Trump, the Senate on Thursday passed the first of three resolutions aimed at blocking arms sales to Saudi Arabia.

4.) The Ninth Circuit allowed the Trump administration’s so-called “abortion gag rule” for Title X-funded health clinics to take effect Thursday, a move critics say will limit low-income women’s access to reproductive health care.

Regional

5.) Speaking Thursday afternoon in Montgomery, former judge Roy Moore, twice removed from the Alabama Supreme Court, announced that he will once again run in 2020 for a seat in the U.S. Senate after losing a special election two years ago when several women accused him of decades-old sexual misconduct.

6.) An award-winning cancer researcher at the Ohio State University argued Thursday before the Sixth Circuit to revive his defamation lawsuit against the New York Times over a 2017 article that raised questions about the authenticity of his research data.

International

7.) Boris Johnson, a 55-year-old former mayor of London and a reviled Tory figure in European political circles, tightened his grip Thursday on becoming the next British prime minister.

8.) In an ongoing tussle between the European Union and Poland over the rule of law, an EU magistrate judge urged his colleagues Thursday to strike down mandatory retirement rules for Polish judges and prosecutors as sexist and an assault on judicial independence.

