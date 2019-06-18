Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the similarities are striking between U.S. President Donald Trump and Boris Johnson, the prospective next Conservative prime minister of the United Kingdom; Google unveiled plans to invest $1 billion to help solve the San Francisco Bay Area’s worsening housing crisis; Indiana’s top law enforcement official faces a federal lawsuit from three female statehouse staffers and one lawmaker who accuse him of inappropriate comments and touching at a staff party, and more.

National

1.) The Trump administration’s top trade negotiator testified Tuesday before the Senate Finance Committee in support of the replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement, brushing off Democrats’ concerns about tariffs and how they affect trade deals.

2.) President Donald Trump said in a series of tweets Tuesday that the acting secretary of defense will not move forward with his confirmation process and will be replaced by the head of the Army.

3.) Shedding light on the federal intervention that is keeping Paul Manafort off Rikers Island, a series of letters made public Tuesday show that the government appeared to credit Manafort’s complaints about his pretrial conditions.

International

4.) The similarities are striking between Donald Trump, the president of the United States, and Boris Johnson, the prospective next Conservative prime minister of the United Kingdom.

5.) Germany discriminates against foreign drivers by making everyone pay a highway toll and then giving a tax rebate only to residents, Europe’s highest court ruled Tuesday.

Regional

6.) A warming climate and bigger corn yields mean Midwestern corn growers who today rely on rainfall to water their crops will need to switch to irrigation by midcentury if current trends continue, possibly setting off a battle royale for dwindling water supplies, new research suggests.

7.) Google unveiled plans Tuesday to invest $1 billion to help solve the San Francisco Bay Area’s worsening housing crisis.

8.) Indiana’s top law enforcement official faces a federal lawsuit from three female statehouse staffers and one lawmaker who accuse him of inappropriate comments and touching at a staff party last year.

