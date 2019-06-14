Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the Kansas Supreme Court unanimously ruled that the state has met its obligation to adequately fund public schools, but will retain jurisdiction over the 9-year-old case to ensure state lawmakers carry out scheduled funding in the future; Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders will face off on the second night of the Democratic presidential debates later this month; President Donald Trump said he would keep White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on his staff after a federal watchdog agency recommended she be fired for politicizing her office, and more.

National

1.) Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders – consistently ranked first and second, respectively, in recent polls – will face off on the second night of the Democratic presidential debates later this month, the Democratic National Committee announced Friday.

2.) After a federal watchdog agency recommended that White House counselor Kellyanne Conway be fired for politicizing her office, President Donald Trump pushed back Friday, saying he would keep Conway on.

3.) Expanding the reach of a 2009 law, the Fourth Circuit ruled Thursday that the attack of a gay man at an Amazon shipping facility qualifies as a federal hate crime.

Regional

4.) The Kansas Supreme Court unanimously ruled Friday that the state has met its obligation to adequately fund public schools, but will retain jurisdiction over the 9-year-old case to ensure state lawmakers carry out scheduled funding in the future.

5.) You need to make a deal, a state appeals court told Houston, ordering the city to mediation with a firefighters union fighting for voter-approved pay raises held up in litigation.

6.) A massive change to New York’s tenant regulations is expected to pass both chambers of the state Legislature on Friday, marking a major shift in state politics and curbing the power held by landlords and real estate developers.

International

7.) French President Emmanuel Macron’s political fortunes, brought to the brink by months of massive and violent protests in Paris, are on the rise again and the brash liberal reformist is, remarkably, poised to become Europe’s most important politician.

8.) The International Court of Justice on Friday ruled against the United Arab Emirates in a two-year legal battle accusing Abu Dhabi of discrimination against Qatari citizens.

