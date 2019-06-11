Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including Republican Senator Lindsey Graham told his Democratic colleagues that a wall will not stop the surge of Central American asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border, but a bill forcing them to apply for asylum in their home countries might; Four former EPA administrators testified before Congress that they are fearful for the public health as the Trump administration deregulates longstanding environmental policies and pares back the agency’s research on climate change; Nearly 250 survivors of the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire in London brought a lawsuit blaming faulty building materials made by U.S. companies for the blaze, and more.

National

1.) A border wall will not stop the surge of Central American asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border, Senator Lindsey Graham told his Democratic colleagues Tuesday. But he thinks his bill, which would force them to apply for asylum in their home countries instead of at the border, might.

2.) Republican and Democrat alike, four former EPA administrators testified Tuesday before Congress that they are fearful for the public health as the Trump administration deregulates longstanding environmental policies and pares back the agency’s research on climate change.

3.) Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union filed separate federal lawsuits Tuesday to block a rule that would let medical providers refuse or even withhold information about treatment based on so-called “conscience-based” objections.

4.) Wholesale prices ticked up just 0.1% in May, signaling softening inflation pressures in the American economy.

Regional

5.) At the behest of civil rights and civil liberties groups, California Democrats are pressing to ban an emerging technology that law enforcement says could better protect nearly 40 million residents and the state’s countless tourist destinations.

6.) Casino shareholders who want to make political contributions urged the Third Circuit on Tuesday to strike down a Pennsylvania law in their way.

International

7.) Joined by families of the victims, nearly 250 survivors of the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire in London brought a lawsuit Tuesday blaming faulty building materials made by U.S. companies for the blaze.

8.) Yves Bot, a magistrate the past 13 years with the European Court of Justice, died Sunday. He was 71.

