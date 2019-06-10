Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including Justice Stephen Breyer said it will soon be time to for the Supreme Court to resolve the continued use of the Guantanamo Bay prison camp for a conflict that has no end in sight; Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean testified that President Donald Trump’s possible obstruction efforts outlined by special counsel Robert Mueller echo what he once saw in another White House ensnared in turmoil; Virginia’s primary voters have plenty to consider when they pick candidates to run for the 140 open state House and Senate seats, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) The Supreme Court refused a challenge Monday from a 17-year Guantanamo Bay detainee, but Justice Stephen Breyer said it will soon be time to for the court to resolve the continued use of the prison camp for a conflict that has no end in sight.

2.) The Supreme Court on Monday unanimously rejected a California drilling company employee’s claim that he is entitled to overtime under Golden State laws while on standby on an offshore oil rig.

3.) Forty-six years ago, John Dean gave testimony to the U.S. Senate that triggered the end of Richard Nixon’s presidency. He appeared before Congress again Monday to say President Donald Trump’s possible obstruction efforts outlined by special counsel Robert Mueller echo what he once saw in another White House ensnared in turmoil.

4.) In a sign that sexual orientation is no long a deciding factor for voters, a poll released Monday showed that American voters are more likely to vote for a gay candidate than someone over the age of 70.

Regional

5.) Blackface scandals, sexual assault, a mass shooting in Virginia Beach, abortion laws new and old and Medicaid expansion: Virginia’s primary voters have plenty to consider when they pick candidates to run for the 140 open House of Delegates and Senate seats Tuesday.

6.) Critics of a natural-gas pipeline that would cut through nearly 150 private properties in Pennsylvania and New Jersey pushed the Third Circuit on Monday to reverse an order condemning the lands.

International

7.) Lawyers and judges in Philadelphia, and not just those in London, will have a say over whether American companies can face liability for an inferno at an apartment tower in London that killed 72 people and injuring about 70 others in 2017.

8.) Taking up a heart-wrenching international custody battle, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to resolve child-abduction claims against an American woman who fled an allegedly abusive marriage in Italy with her 8-week-old child.

Like this: Like Loading...