Top CNS stories for today including American employers added just 75,000 jobs last month as the unemployment rate held steady at 3.6%; NASA announced it will open the International Space Station up to private astronauts as soon as 2020; The former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed Australian woman after she called 911 to report a possible rape near her home was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison, and more.

National

1.) Marking a sharp decline in the pace of hiring, American employers added just 75,000 jobs last month as the unemployment rate held steady at 3.6%.

2.) The No. 1 provider of petrochemicals to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was hit with sanctions Friday, marking the latest effort by the Trump administration to amp up pressure on Iran.

3.) Looking to plan a trip where you can really get away from it all? The International Space Station may have a room for you. NASA announced Friday that it will open the orbiting outpost up to private astronauts as soon as 2020.

4.) The Food and Drug Administration called out vaping companies Friday for violating advertising rules through their social media promotions of flavored nicotine products by paid “influencers.”

Regional

5.) The former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed Australian woman after she called 911 to report a possible rape near her home was sentenced Friday to 12 1/2 years in prison.

6.) Closing New York City’s case against the police officer who killed Eric Garner in an illegal chokehold, a prosecutor repeated Garner’s now-immortal last words.

International

7.) The International Court of Justice heard the final round of oral arguments Friday over Ukraine’s claims that Russia financed rebel terrorist groups and discriminated against an ethnic group in the annexed Crimea region.

8.) Mexico’s president said Friday he is confident his negotiators can reach a deal with the Trump administration to stop the United States from moving ahead with its plan to impose 5% tariffs on Mexican imports starting Monday.

