Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump arrived in London for a three-day state visit amid protests, pageantry and political spats; The Supreme Court agreed to decide whether North Carolina can be sued for using copyrighted images of Blackbeard’s pirate ship being salvaged off the state coast; Officials from 11 European countries met in Sweden to discuss creating a tribunal to prosecute Islamic State fighters, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

(Toby Melville/Pool via AP)

1.) Amid protests, pageantry and political spats, President Donald Trump arrived in London on Monday for a three-day state visit, only the fourth by an American leader.

2.) Taking up three cases Monday, the Supreme Court agreed to decide whether North Carolina can be sued for using copyrighted images of Blackbeard’s pirate ship being salvaged off the state coast.

(Photo via U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration)

3.) Waiting in solitary confinement to learn his sentence, Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman failed to persuade a federal judge Monday to grant him outdoor exercise time and access to the jail commissary.

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

4.) Prosecutors in the admissions-bribery case that has rocked colleges across the country told a federal judge Monday that it is still too early to finalize the evidence — a record that includes millions of pages and counting.

International

(AP Photo, File)

5.) Officials from 11 European countries met in Stockholm, Sweden, Monday to discuss creating a tribunal to prosecute Islamic State fighters.

(UN Photo/ICJ-CIJ/Frank van Beek)

6.) The International Court of Justice heard arguments Monday over whether it has jurisdiction to decide a case accusing Russia of funding rebel groups in eastern Ukraine and discriminating against an ethnic group in the annexed Crimea region.

Science

(Jeffrey Beall via Wikipedia)

7.) While much attention has been devoted to the deferred maintenance crisis at the country’s national parks, a new study indicates America’s state park system will likely face an existential crisis in the future due to spiking attendance and climate change.

(Zhaoyu Zhu via AP)

8.) A newly discovered archaeological site in Ethiopia shows modern humans began incorporating stone tools into daily life about 60,000 years earlier than previously thought, suggesting our ancestors independently invented stone tools many times before then, according to a new study published Monday.

Like this: Like Loading...