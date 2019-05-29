Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including special counsel Robert Mueller spoke publicly for the first time about his report on Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election and emphasized that Justice Department policy barred his office from charging the president with a crime; Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he would not obstruct any candidate for the Supreme Court in 2020; Former Vice President Joe Biden revealed that his presidential campaign platform will include federal support for low-income schools and higher salaries for public educators, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

1.) Speaking publicly for the first time about his report on Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, special counsel Robert Mueller emphasized Wednesday that Justice Department policy barred his office from charging the president with a crime.

(Photo by Ellen O’Nan, The Paducah Sun via AP)

2.) Entering a new election year after his refusal to consider Supreme Court nominees ensured a Republican majority, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he would not obstruct any candidate for the court in 2020.

3.) Fleshing out his 2020 campaign platform, former Vice President Joe Biden revealed that his education goals will include federal support for low-income schools and higher salaries for public educators.

(AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

4.) Travelers can now fly in the U.S. with some forms of CBD oil and an epilepsy drug derived from marijuana after the Transportation Security Administration changed its cannabis policy over Memorial Day weekend.

International

(Photo via the Free Morgan Foundation)

5.) A New Zealand marine biologist and a Spanish sea park returned to a court in the Netherlands on Wednesday for the latest hearing in the case of a female orca named Morgan, who activists say has been mistreated and bullied by other whales while in captivity.

(AP Photo/Andrea Rodriguez)

6.) Seeking recompense for the sole survivor of a plane crash that killed her husband and 111 others in Cuba, a lawsuit filed in Florida blames the disaster on poor pilot training and a botched takeoff from a Havana airport.

Science

(Alan Wilson via Wikipedia)

7.) For the past several years, a walk along Alaska shores has brought views of dead or dying seabirds juxtaposed with the raw beauty of rocky sea cliffs or snowcapped mountains – more victims to a changing climate, according to a study published Wednesday.

8.) Compostable food packaging seemingly combines convenience with sustainability, but a study published Wednesday found the containers are leaching potentially harmful substances into the ground.

Like this: Like Loading...