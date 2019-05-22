Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including Treasury Department Secretary Steve Mnuchin told Congress he will not release President Donald Trump’s tax returns to keep on the right side of the law; A federal judge refused the president an injunction in the subpoena fight over his personal and business bank records at Deutsche Bank and Capital One; An independent investigation ordered by Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s alma mater could not determine whether Northam was pictured in a 1984 yearbook photo showing someone in blackface next to a person in a Ku Klux Klan robe, and more.

National

1.) Contradicting reported IRS policy about its obligation to provide such information, Treasury Department Secretary Steve Mnuchin told Congress Wednesday that he will not release the president’s tax returns to keep on the right side of the law.

2.) A federal judge refused President Donald Trump an injunction Wednesday in the subpoena fight over his personal and business bank records at Deutsche Bank and Capital One.

3.) Moments after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi accused President Donald Trump of being engaged in a “cover-up,” the president told reporters gathered outside of the White House Wednesday that he would not negotiate with Congress on any policy, of any sort, until multiple congressional probes involving him conclude.

4.) More residents died from air pollution in Los Angeles County in 2017 than in any other U.S. county, according to a new study released Wednesday, but nationally, the number of deaths and illnesses caused by smog has fallen dramatically in the last decade.

Regional

5.) Passing legislation that will allow members of Congress to obtain New York state tax filings, state lawmakers brought Democrats one step closer Wednesday to accessing financial data that the president has kept hidden.

6.) An independent investigation ordered by Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s alma mater could not determine whether Northam was pictured in a 1984 yearbook photo showing someone in blackface next to a person in a Ku Klux Klan robe, according to a report released Wednesday.

International

7.) “Desperate, deluded, doomed.” In three words spread across its front page, a conservative British newspaper on Wednesday morning summed up the state of play for embattled Prime Minister Theresa May after she presented a new Brexit deal with compromises she hopes will win, at last, the support of the House of Commons.

8.) The Second Circuit revived a class action Wednesday against French bank BNP Paribas brought by refugees of Sudan’s ethnic-cleansing campaign who sought to hold the bank liable for claims that it helped a genocidal militia regime carry out the atrocities.

