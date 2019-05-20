Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the Supreme Court ruled 8-1 that a company’s bankruptcy does not allow it to rescind a trademark licensing agreement; Presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Kamala Harris of California issued an ultimatum for corporate America: close the gender pay gap or give up profits to the federal government; The Trump administration said it will prevent former White House counsel Don McGahn from testifying before the House Judiciary Committee this week, and more.

National

1.) A company’s bankruptcy does not allow it to rescind a trademark licensing agreement, the Supreme Court ruled 8-1 Monday.

2.) Juries should not resolve questions about federal pre-emption in drug-labeling litigation, the mostly unanimous Supreme Court ruled Monday, saying such issues must be resolved by judges.

3.) U.S. Senator Kamala Harris of California issued an ultimatum for corporate America on Monday: close the gender pay gap or give up profits to the federal government.

4.) The Trump administration said Monday it will prevent former White House counsel Don McGahn from testifying before the House Judiciary Committee this week, the latest move to buck investigations by House Democrats.

5.) One year after the U.S. Supreme Court legalized sports betting, the Trump administration is digging in for a new showdown with states that want online poker and other forms of internet gambling to also get a green light.

Science

6.) Despite orbiting the sun at an average distance of 3.6 billion miles, Pluto’s subsurface oceans haven’t frozen over, a phenomenon researchers said they’ve solved in a new study released Monday.

7.) While the Earth’s mantle has never been explored directly, scientists in a new study released Monday said their research has given us a better idea of what it looks like – a Jackson Pollock painting.

8.) Merging capitalism with conservation, a new study released Monday proposes a football field-sized array of crystal arrays that can pull methane out of the Earth’s atmosphere could become a lucrative industry in the future.

