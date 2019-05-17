Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the Fourth Circuit ruled that President Donald Trump’s decision to rescind a deportation-deferral program for qualifying young immigrants violated federal law because it was not adequately explained; The House of Representatives passed a bill that would expand longstanding civil rights legislation to protect women and members of the LGBT community from discrimination; The United Kingdom’s great debate over Brexit is headed toward a dramatic new phase after British Prime Minister Theresa May said she will step down if the House of Commons shoots down her divorce deal with the European Union again, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

1.) In a win for so-called Dreamers, the Fourth Circuit ruled Friday that President Donald Trump’s decision to rescind a deportation-deferral program for qualifying young immigrants violated federal law because it was not “adequately explained.”

(Chinatopix via AP)

2.) Throwing ice on a policy move widely panned by economists, the Trump administration said Friday it would delay a plan to impose tariffs on imported cars and auto parts.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

3.) The House of Representatives passed a bill Friday that would expand longstanding civil rights legislation to protect women and members of the LGBT community from discrimination.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

4.) Providing intimate details on a secret sex cult within the purported self-help group NXIVM, a woman who pleaded guilty earlier this year to being a slave master took the stand Friday against her indicted former lover, Keith Raniere.

Regional

5.) As New York City’s Green New Deal goes into effect on Friday, a Courthouse News investigation shows that city data about the famous skyline’s carbon footprint is self-reported and filled with errors. A newly enacted plan to clean that data will be crucial to a key program of the ambitious environmental initiative.

(AP Photo/David A. Lieb)

6.) Amid a wave of new abortion restrictions across the country, Missouri’s GOP-dominated Legislature passed a bill Friday banning the procedure at eight weeks of pregnancy.

International

(AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

7.) The United Kingdom’s great debate over Brexit is headed toward a dramatic new phase in the coming weeks after British Prime Minister Theresa May said she will step down if the House of Commons shoots down her divorce deal with the European Union one more time.

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

8.) In Austria, the fast-food chain McDonald’s has been recruited by the U.S. Embassy to come to the rescue of distressed American tourists who’ve lost a passport, cellphone or find themselves in some other traveler’s nightmare.

Like this: Like Loading...