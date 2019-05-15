Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the White House pushed back against a sweeping documents request made by the House Judiciary Committee in March; A new poll finds the majority of Americans consider President Donald Trump to be a successful businessman, but that changed when respondents learned of a report last week showing he lost more than a billion dollars over 10 years; The Wisconsin Supreme Court heard oral arguments in one of several lawsuits challenging the GOP-controlled Legislature’s lame-duck laws limiting the powers of the new Democratic governor and attorney general, and more.

National

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

1.) Throwing more fuel into a blazing fight between congressional Democrats and the Trump administration, the White House on Wednesday pushed back against a sweeping documents request that a panel sent in March.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

2.) A new poll released Wednesday finds the majority of Americans consider President Donald Trump to be a successful businessman, but that changed when respondents learned of a report last week showing Trump lost more than a billion dollars over 10 years.

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

3.) The owners of Maximum Security, the horse controversially disqualified from this year’s Kentucky Derby, brought a federal lawsuit against the state’s Horse Racing Commission seeking to restore the horse’s victory.

Regional

(John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

4.) Tensions were high Wednesday in a packed courtroom at the Wisconsin Supreme Court for oral arguments in one of several lawsuits challenging the GOP-controlled Legislature’s lame-duck laws limiting the powers of the new Democratic governor and attorney general.

(Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP)

5.) The Alabama Senate threw down the gauntlet Tuesday evening and passed the nation’s most restrictive anti-abortion bill, criminalizing the procedure as a felony, in an attempt to create a test case to challenge Roe v. Wade.

(Fred Squillante/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

6.) Abortion providers represented by the American Civil Liberties Union filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday over Ohio’s new law banning abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which mirrors legislation passed recently in several other states.

Science

(CNS Photo/William Dotinga)

7.) Once thought to be a line of defense against climate change because of their ability to store carbon, trees are instead growing fast and dying young and won’t store as much greenhouse gas over their lifespans according to research published Wednesday.

8.) Teeth can weather a lot, even 800 millennia in a cave. A batch of them – along with prehistoric fossils found in a cave system – have led scientists to a stunning new conclusion: Modern humans likely began breaking away from our Neanderthal relatives 800,000 years ago, much earlier than previously thought.

