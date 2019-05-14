Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including a lawyer for President Donald Trump made little headway with his argument that the power of Congress to investigate federal agency wrongdoing does not also cover the executive branch; Montana Governor Steve Bullock has thrown his hat into the ring for the 2020 presidential race, playing up his leadership of a red state to join a crowded field of Democrats looking to challenge President Trump; An ugly atmosphere tinged with hatred and anger hangs over Europe ahead of elections between May 23 and 26 to choose representatives for the European Parliament, and more.

National

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

1.) Vying to nix a House subpoena of financial records, a lawyer for President Donald Trump made little headway Tuesday with his argument that the power of Congress to investigate federal agency wrongdoing does not also cover the executive branch.

(AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

2.) Three brothers who were sexually abused by a Roman Catholic priest and two other alleged victims filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday demanding the names of thousands of predators they say are known to the Vatican but have been held secret for decades.

(Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP)

3.) Montana Governor Steve Bullock has thrown his hat into the ring for the 2020 presidential race, playing up his leadership of a red state to join a crowded field of Democrats looking to challenge President Trump.

Regional

4.) Up against the Trump administration and the nation’s largest agricultural water supplier, California’s attorney general and a coalition of fishing groups are counting on a landmark environmental law to foil a plan to increase storage at the linchpin of the Golden State’s water delivery system.

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

5.) Republican voters in North Carolina returned to the polls on Tuesday for a do-over election to determine which candidate will face the Democratic contender for the state’s vacant 9th Congressional District seat.

(Photo via LBJ Library/Jay Godwin)

6.) Gina Ortiz Jones, the former Air Force intelligence officer who came just 926 votes short of defeating Republican Congressman Will Hurd in last year’s midterms, launched a rematch on Tuesday, all but ensuring Texas’ 23rd Congressional District will again be one of the country’s most competitive races.

International

(Sebastian Willnow/DPA via AP)

7.) An ugly atmosphere tinged with hatred and anger hangs over Europe ahead of elections between May 23 and 26 to choose representatives for the European Parliament.

(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

8.) A Portuguese man acted in bad faith by trying to trademark the name of Brazil’s Neymar while also claiming that he did not grasp the soccer player’s stardom, the European General Court ruled Tuesday.

