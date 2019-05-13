Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the U.S. Supreme Court overturned 40-year-old precedent that allowed states to be sued in the courts of another state; President Donald Trump received a warning to quickly make his skyscrapers energy efficient or face up to $2.1 million a year in fines; The European Commission fined beer giant AB InBev just over $225 million for trying to keep cheaper imports of its Jupiler beer from coming into Belgium from the Netherlands, and more.

National

(AP Photo/J. David Ake)

1.) Divided 5-4 Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned 40-year-old precedent that allowed states to be sued in the courts of another state.

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

2.) The Supreme Court cleared the way Monday for a group of iPhone owners to advance antitrust claims over the App Store.

(U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York)

3.) Before becoming president, Donald Trump created his international real estate brand on large towers made from mirrored glass. On Monday he received a warning to quickly make those skyscrapers energy efficient or face up to $2.1 million a year in fines.

4.) Advancing a suit where a defense contractor is said to have taken advantage of a legally blind official, the Supreme Court ruled Monday that the whistleblower claims were not brought too late.

(AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

5.) Echoing her concerns from past capital cases, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor slammed her colleagues Monday for rejecting the appeal of a Tennessee inmate set to be executed next year.

6.) Ripping his Supreme Court colleagues for halting the March execution of a Texas man on religious liberty grounds as “seriously wrong,” Justice Samuel Alito issued a new rebuke on Monday blaming attorney tactics for the last-minute reprieve, which he said “invites abuse.”

International

7.) The European Commission fined beer giant AB InBev just over $225 million Monday for trying to keep cheaper imports of its Jupiler beer from coming into Belgium from the Netherlands.

(Ding Ting/Xinhua via AP)

8.) Escalating its trade war with the U.S. and sending world financial markets into a slide, China announced higher tariffs Monday on $60 billion worth of American goods in retaliation for President Donald Trump’s latest penalties on Chinese products.

