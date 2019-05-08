Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including senior law enforcement officials told Congress that radical ideologies like white supremacy are spreading faster thanks to social media while violence from domestic terrorism has outpaced attacks linked to Islamic extremism; The House Judiciary Committee voted to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt for not providing it with the full report from Special Counsel Robert Mueller; With British politicians deadlocked over Brexit, voters in the United Kingdom will cast ballots in elections for the European Parliament at the end of May, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

(AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

1.) Radical ideologies like white supremacy are spreading faster thanks to social media while violence from domestic terrorism has outpaced attacks linked to Islamic extremism, a group of senior law enforcement officials told Congress on Wednesday.

(AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

2.) The House Judiciary Committee voted to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt Wednesday for not providing it with the full report from Special Counsel Robert Mueller, setting up a high-profile legal showdown between the House and the Trump administration.

(AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

3.) On the morning that President Donald Trump asserted executive privilege over an unredacted copy of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, New York legislators snapped into action Wednesday by authorizing state authorities to turn over those returns at House Committees’ request.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

4.) A federal jury convicted two sports business insiders Wednesday in the second act of the government’s NCAA corruption trial.

Regional

(AP Photo/Dylan Lovan)

5.) An anti-abortion protester detained for over two days after she allegedly made bomb threats outside a Michigan abortion clinic argued on Wednesday before the Sixth Circuit there was no probable cause for officers to arrest her.

6.) Michigan’s practice of suspending the licenses of indigent drivers who don’t pay fines and court costs does not violate their right to due process, a divided Sixth Circuit panel ruled Wednesday.

International

(AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

7.) With British politicians deadlocked over Brexit, voters in the United Kingdom will cast ballots in elections for the European Parliament at the end of May.

(UN Photo/ICJ-CIJ/Frank van Beek.)

8.) The United Arab Emirates and Qatar returned to the International Court of Justice on Wednesday as representatives for Doha made their argument that the government in Abu Dhabi discriminates against Qatari citizens living in the UAE.

Like this: Like Loading...