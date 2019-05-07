Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including FBI Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers that he would not use the phrase “spying” to describe surveillance of President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign; A Trump administration lawyer said former White House counsel Don McGahn will not comply with a congressional subpoena; The United Arab Emirates argued before the International Court of Justice that Qatar forged documents and spread false information in a case accusing Abu Dhabi of discrimination against Qatari citizens, and more.

National

1.) Testifying before the same Senate committee where Attorney General William Barr accused the FBI of “spying” on President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, FBI Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers Tuesday that he would phrase it differently.

2.) Don McGahn, the former White House counsel portrayed in the Mueller report as refusing pressure from President Donald Trump to influence the investigation, will not comply with a congressional subpoena, a White House lawyer said Tuesday.

3.) Tensions ran high Tuesday in the Fourth Circuit as a government attorney argued for immunity in a case that aims to hold the FBI accountable for its failure to prevent Dylann Roof from purchasing the gun he used to kill nine black churchgoers in South Carolina four years ago.

Regional

4.) Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed one of the country’s strictest abortion bills into law Tuesday morning, limiting a woman’s ability to get an abortion in the Peach State after six weeks of pregnancy.

5.) A federal judge ordered field trips for Pacific Gas and Electric’s senior executives and directors Tuesday, directing them to visit California communities ravaged by wildfires to see the destruction caused by the utility giant’s failure to maintain trees and plants near power lines.

International

6.) Relations between the European Union and Turkey are becoming more bitter after Turkey sent a ship to drill for natural gas and oil in disputed waters off the island of Cyprus, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan declared that the election for mayor of Istanbul, which his party lost, needs to be done over.

7.) The United Arab Emirates argued Tuesday before the International Court of Justice that Qatar forged documents and spread false information in a case accusing Abu Dhabi of discrimination against Qatari citizens.

8.) Clearing the way for a monk to also practice law, Europe’s highest court ruled Tuesday that Greek law improperly deemed the two professions incompatible.

