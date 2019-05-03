Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including a three-judge panel that the Ohio congressional map drawn by Republican lawmakers after the 2010 census is an unconstitutional gerrymander; Democratic presidential hopeful and Washington Governor Jay Inslee released a 10-year clean energy plan that he says would put the country on track to meet a stringent deadline to avoid catastrophe; The U.S. economy added 263,000 jobs last month as the unemployment rate fell to the lowest level in nearly 50 years, and more.

National

1.) Democratic presidential hopeful and Washington Governor Jay Inslee on Friday released a 10-year clean energy plan that he says would put the country on track to meet the stringent deadline that the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said in a 2018 report was necessary to avoid catastrophe.

2.) Undercutting a promise from the Trump administration that the move will save taxpayers money, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office reported that Americans will pay $177 billion over the next 10 years to reduce how much Medicare beneficiaries spend on prescription drugs.

3.) In a devastating blow to former NXIVM leader Keith Raniere on the eve of his trial, a federal judge opened the door Friday for prosecutors to display the pornographic images of an underage teenager whom Raniere is accused of enslaving.

4.) A federal judge on Friday granted final approval of a $307.5 million deal to settle class action claims that Fiat Chrysler sold more than 100,000 vehicles tainted with emissions-cheating software to U.S. consumers.

5.) The U.S. economy added 263,000 jobs last month, marking the 103rd straight month of growth as the unemployment rate fell to the lowest level in nearly 50 years.

Regional

6.) A three-judge panel ruled Friday that the Ohio congressional map drawn by Republican lawmakers after the 2010 census is an unconstitutional gerrymander that renders “one consistent result no matter the particularities of the election cycle.”

7.) The ink from Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s pen on a new state law had barely dried before four civil rights groups filed a federal lawsuit Thursday challenging the new regulations for voter registration drives.

8.) The Republican-controlled Florida Legislature approved a broad measure targeting so-called “sanctuary cities,” despite the state not having any cities with policies aimed at protecting undocumented immigrants.

