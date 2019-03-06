Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including two Democratic lawmakers called for the Department of Justice to investigate the omissions White House adviser Jared Kushner made in his applications for top-secret security clearance; Pro-gun groups told the D.C. Circuit that the government’s new ban on bump stocks is invalid; A new poll shows nearly 2 in 3 Americans say they believe President Donald Trump committed crimes before taking office, and more.

National

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

1.) Two Democratic lawmakers called Tuesday for the Department of Justice to investigate the omissions White House adviser Jared Kushner made in his applications for top-secret security clearance.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

2.) Unwilling to give up their bump stocks, a device that causes semiautomatic firearms to shoot like automatics, pro-gun groups told the D.C. Circuit that the government’s new ban is invalid.

3.) Two nominees to federal district courts in Texas breezed through their nomination hearing Tuesday morning, hours after Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee raised concerns about a Ninth Circuit nominee’s past writings on race.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

4.) Nearly 2 in 3 Americans say they believe President Donald Trump committed crimes before taking office, according to a new poll released Tuesday.

Regional

5.) California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill Tuesday requiring charter schools to publicly release internal records and hold meetings that are open to the public.

6.) “Revolutionary.” “Transformative.” “Monumental.” The superlatives were flying Tuesday as a bipartisan group of Texas state legislators rolled out a $9 billion school-finance and property-tax reform bill promising pay raises for teachers and relief for struggling homeowners.

International

(AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

7.) In a wide-ranging call for a “European renaissance,” French President Emmanuel Macron says Europe must take control of its future by spending more on its own defense and technologies, tightening its borders, standing up to the world’s superpowers on trade while also fighting climate change and protecting European jobs.

Science

(E. Lopez-Rodiguez, J. Moustakas/NASA)

8.) Galactic winds bursting from the center of the starburst Cigar Galaxy – famous for its speed in making new stars – offers first time clues on how stars and galaxies are shaped over time, NASA researchers said Tuesday.

