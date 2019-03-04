Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including opening statements were delivered to a three-judge panel tasked with determining whether Ohio lawmakers gerrymandered several congressional districts after the 2010 census to ensure they remained under Republican control; The House Judiciary Committee has requested documents from over 80 people and entities in President Donald Trump’s orbit to uncover links between the president and a wide range of potential wrongdoing; A federal judge ruled he would not speed up a court fight over the fate of a former University of Alabama student who joined the Islamic State terrorist group and now wants to return to the United States, and more.

National

1.) Opening statements were delivered Monday to a three-judge panel tasked with determining whether Ohio lawmakers gerrymandered several congressional districts after the 2010 census to ensure they remained under Republican control.

2.) Delivering on a promise made following last week’s blockbuster testimony by former attorney Michael Cohen, the House Judiciary Committee has requested documents from over 80 people and entities in President Donald Trump’s orbit to uncover links between the president and a wide range of potential wrongdoing.

3.) A federal judge in Washington, D.C, ruled Monday he would not speed up a court fight over the fate of a former University of Alabama student who joined the Islamic State terrorist group and now wants to return to the United States.

4.) Justice Brett Kavanaugh split from the conservative wing of the Supreme Court to join an opinion Monday that finds compensation to an injured railway worker qualifies as taxable wages.

Regional

5.) As search teams comb a mile-long swath of land in southeast Alabama where a tornado wrought catastrophic destruction Sunday, the local sheriff said he expects the death toll to rise throughout the day.

6.) California wildfires will become more severe in the future as warmer temperatures give way to drier summers, a decrease in the amount of snow at higher elevations despite above average rainy seasons and, possibly, because humans are too good at putting blazes out.

International

7.) Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou has sued the Canadian government, claiming law enforcement officials violated her constitutional rights by arresting, detaining and interrogating her unlawfully “under the guise of a routine customs or immigration related examination” at Vancouver International Airport this past December.

8.) Formalizing a long-brewing threat, Russia on Monday ended its participation in a nuclear-arms treaty that the country has been accused of snubbing for months.

