Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the Canadian government said it will begin formal extradition proceedings against a Huawei executive whom the United States has accused of violating trade sanctions on Iran; The U.S. Treasury Department announced new sanctions against six Venezuelan military leaders who played a role in blocking humanitarian aid to the embattled South American nation; Washington state Governor Jay Inslee entered the 2020 presidential race and said he will focus his run on limiting the catastrophic impacts of climate change, and more.

National

(Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

1.) The Canadian government said Friday it will begin formal extradition proceedings against Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou, whom the United States has accused of violating trade sanctions on Iran.

(AP Photo/Tassanee Vejpongsa)

2.) A federal judge who advanced Guam’s $160 billion lawsuit over a landfill the Navy created before World War II cleared the way for the government to appeal.

(AP Photo)

3.) Calling Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro an illegitimate former president, the U.S. Treasury Department announced new sanctions Friday against six military leaders who played a role in blocking humanitarian aid to the embattled South American nation.

(AP Photo/Rachel La Corte)

4.) Washington state Governor Jay Inslee entered the 2020 presidential race Friday, saying he will focus his run on limiting the catastrophic impacts of climate change and calling for an “all-out climate mobilization.”

Regional

(CNS Photo/Amanda Ottaway)

5.) Over a century after Walt Whitman lobbied for its creation on the pages of the Brooklyn Eagle, the future of Fort Greene Park is stirring up community passions — this time in opposition to changes proposed by the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

6.) Los Angeles County transit officials voted unanimously to explore a tax on ride-hail companies like Uber and Lyft, and advanced plans to study the impact of charging drivers a congestion fee to access certain roadways.

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

7.) Sidelining a lawsuit over a prison power outage said to have interfered in attorney-client communications, a federal judge ruled Friday that the inmates’ lawyers cannot be a party to the case.

Science

8.) Your friendly neighborhood spider is weaving what may be a viable component for the robotics industry, as a new report released Friday details how a strand of silk has presented researchers with a phenomenal twist on spiders and physics.

