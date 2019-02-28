Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the House of Representatives passed a second measure aimed at tightening up background-check laws; The Senate Judiciary Committee approved the nomination of Neomi Rao to replace Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on the D.C. Circuit; The politics of Brexit are entering a new dramatic phase as Great Britain mulls the possibility of seeking to delay its exit from the European Union, and more.

National

1.) The House of Representatives on Thursday passed a bill changing rules for background checks on gun sales, the second measure aimed at tightening up background-check laws the chamber has passed in as many days.

2.) The Senate voted along party lines Thursday to confirm Andrew Wheeler as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, putting an official stamp on his leadership at the agency.

3.) Overcoming last-minute concerns from Republicans about her views on abortion, the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday approved the nomination of Neomi Rao to replace Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on the D.C. Circuit.

4.) Attorneys for Chinese telecommunications company Huawei Technologies pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of theft of trade secrets conspiracy, attempted theft of trade secrets and a raft of other charges related to a robot cellular provider T-Mobile uses to test its products.

Science

5.) Ahead of a NASA 2020 mission to Mars, researchers have taken to a desert on Earth where they are searching and digging for microbial life in an extremely dry desert, similarly devoid of life on the surface to the red planet.

6.) Fisheries around the world are in decline as ocean temperatures rise due to climate change, according to a study published Thursday.

International

7.) The politics of Brexit are entering a new dramatic phase as Great Britain mulls the possibility of seeking to delay its exit from the European Union.

8.) The spontaneous fire that began with a car’s electrical system should qualify as a “use” of the car for insurance purposes, a magistrate with Europe’s highest court determined Thursday.

