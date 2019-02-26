Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump’s prison-bound former personal attorney Michael Cohen will appear before a House committee Wednesday to testify publicly about the president’s business plans in Russia and potential campaign finance violations; The D.C. Circuit affirmed the constitutionality of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s appointment and upheld a contempt order for a former assistant of longtime Trump confidant Roger Stone; The possibility of pushing back the fast-approaching March 29 deadline for Britain’s exit from the European Union grew as Prime Minister Theresa May offered to allow lawmakers to vote on delaying Brexit, and more.

National

1.) Before President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen begins serving his prison sentence in May, he will appear before a House committee Wednesday to testify publicly about the president’s business plans in Russia and potential campaign finance violations.

2.) With preparations underway in Vietnam for President Donald Trump’s meeting this week with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, a House subcommittee gathered Tuesday to discuss what can be accomplished at the summit to make Americans safer.

3.) Executives from some of the most lucrative pharmaceutical companies in the world were grilled by lawmakers Tuesday over their role in the increasingly burdensome cost of prescription drug prices.

4.) The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday affirmed the constitutionality of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s appointment and upheld a contempt order for a former assistant of longtime Trump confidant Roger Stone.

5.) With the 2020 Democratic field taking shape, it appears California’s switch to an early primary could play right into the hands of its junior U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, who’s already picked up some major endorsements after only a month on the campaign trail.

International

6.) The possibility of pushing back the fast-approaching March 29 deadline for Britain’s exit from the European Union grew Tuesday as Prime Minister Theresa May offered to allow lawmakers to vote on delaying Brexit, after another tense and raucous session in Parliament.

7.) Rejecting a magistrate’s recommendation, the EU’s highest court ruled Tuesday that halal beef from cows that are not stunned prior to slaughter cannot be marketed with an “organic farming” label.

8.) Considered the best soccer club in the world, F.C. Barcelona persuaded the European General Court on Tuesday to annul a finding that Spain’s tax scheme benefitted it unfairly.

