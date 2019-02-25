Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including a group of 58 former national security officials issued a statement saying there is no factual basis for President Donald Trump’s invocation of emergency powers to build a wall along the southern border; A former campaign worker for President Trump filed a federal lawsuit claiming he kissed her without her consent before a 2016 campaign rally in Florida; The International Court of Justice held that the United Kingdom’s Cold War move to separate a collection of atolls from the rest of Mauritius was unlawful, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

1.) A group of 58 former national security officials issued a statement Monday saying there is no factual basis for President Donald Trump’s invocation of emergency powers to build a wall along the southern border, a day before the House of Representatives is expected to vote to terminate the declaration.

(Loren Elliott/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

2.) A former campaign worker for President Donald Trump filed a federal lawsuit Monday claiming he kissed her without her consent before a 2016 campaign rally in Florida.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, Pool)

3.) Noting that “federal judges are appointed for life, not for eternity,” the Supreme Court vacated an opinion Monday where the Ninth Circuit counted the vote of U.S. Circuit Judge Stephen Reinhardt after his death.

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

4.) In a scorching sentencing memo that describes Paul Manafort as an unrepentant serial liar who “presents a grave risk of recidivism,” Special Counsel Robert Mueller told a federal judge that he sees no reason to tread lightly on President Trump’s former campaign chairman.

Regional

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

5.) The confirmation of Texas’ interim election chief appears doomed as all 12 Democrats in the Texas Senate will vote against him due to the embarrassing release of a flawed voter fraud list that resulted in three civil rights lawsuits and accusations of voter suppression.

6.) Just a day before the election, the Chicago mayor’s race is a toss-up, with no dominant candidate leading the 14-person pack and the scent of corruption trailing the establishment candidates.

(AP Photo)

7.) Votes counted over the weekend showed 97 percent of Denver Classroom Teachers Association members support the contract reached with the school district in which the average teacher will see an 11.7 percent raise.

International

(AP Photo/Mike Corder)

8.) In its first advisory opinion in seven years, the International Court of Justice held Monday that the United Kingdom’s Cold War move to separate a collection of atolls from the rest of Mauritius was “unlawful.”

Like this: Like Loading...