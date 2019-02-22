Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including House Democrats are set to introduce a resolution to block President Donald Trump’s effort to fund his long-promised wall along the U.S-Mexico border by declaring national emergency; Prosecutors in Manhattan have readied separate criminal charges against former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort in the event he is pardoned by the president; Illinois prosecutors hit R&B singer R. Kelly with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse following decades of misconduct allegations swirling around the Chicago native, and more.

National

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

1.) House Democrats are set to introduce a resolution Friday to block President Donald Trump’s effort to fund his long-promised wall along the U.S-Mexico border by declaring national emergency.

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

2.) If President Trump pardons his former campaign manager Paul Manafort for a financial crime spree, prosecutors in Manhattan have readied criminal charges against him in another jurisdiction.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

3.) Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office pushed back Friday on claims that it prematurely released the indictment against Roger Stone, saying it followed court instructions and did not tip off the media to Stone’s arrest last month.

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

4.) Illinois prosecutors on Friday hit R&B singer R. Kelly with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse following decades of misconduct allegations swirling around the Chicago native.

(CNS Photo/Nathan Solis)

5.) Two Southern California residents accused of torturing and starving their 12 children pleaded guilty Friday to torture, dependent adult abuse, child endangerment and false imprisonment charges in a plea deal with prosecutors.

(Photo via U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration)

6.) Less than two weeks after the Brooklyn conviction of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, one of Mexico’s most notorious drug lords, federal prosecutors announced a grand jury indictment of two of his sons on drug-trafficking charges.

International

(AP Photo)

7.) An Alabama man whose daughter joined the Islamic State terrorist group and now wants to return to America filed a federal lawsuit Thursday night challenging the Trump administration’s determination that she is not a U.S. citizen.

8.) Tallying up the harm from overexploited resources, climate change, and mass species extinction among insects and plants, the United Nations urged international leaders in a report Friday to do their part to protect the global food chain.

