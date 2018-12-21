Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the Republican-controlled Senate appeared unlikely to pass a funding bill that would avert a government shutdown; U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent surgery to remove two cancerous growths in her left lung; A painting of Ivan the Terrible stolen during World War II will be sent back to Ukraine, and more.

National

1.) At odds with a president who won’t budge on his demand for $5 billion in border-wall funding, the Republican-controlled Senate appeared unlikely Friday afternoon to pass a funding bill that would avert a government shutdown.

2.) Ads protesting experimental testing on kittens by the Agriculture Department will soon appear on buses and trains in Maryland thanks to a settlement between a taxpayer watchdog group and the state, which initially rejected the group’s ad campaign this fall.

3.) Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent surgery Friday to remove two cancerous growths in her left lung, a U.S. Supreme Court spokeswoman said.

4.) In a 5-4 decision Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to stay a federal judge’s order blocking the Trump administration’s ban on asylum for people who entered the United States outside an official port of entry.

Regional

5.) Trade groups representing convenience stores, gas stations and small grocers filed a federal lawsuit challenging San Antonio’s new ordinance raising the minimum age to buy tobacco products to 21, claiming it unfairly targets them.

6.) Minnesota pollution regulators granted the final state permits for the operation of a contentious $1 billion copper-nickel mine and processing plant in the Superior National Forest.

7.) Drawing a line between expunged and vacated cases, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Friday that expunged convictions for operating while intoxicated are fair game for consideration in sentencing for later OWI convictions.

International

8.) A painting of Ivan the Terrible stolen during World War II will be sent back to Ukraine, the United States announced Friday with the filing of a federal forfeiture complaint.

