Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump told House Republican leaders he won’t sign the short-term funding bill passed by the Senate because of concerns over border security; The Trump administration plans to propose a rule to restrict states’ abilities to provide federal food assistance to people who are not steadily employed; Accusing China of trying to cyberattack its way to superpower status, U.S. prosecutors unsealed an indictment against two Chinese hackers who remain at large, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

1.) Dividing the GOP even further ahead of a possible shutdown, President Donald Trump told House Republican leaders he won’t sign the short-term funding bill passed by the Senate on Wednesday because of “legitimate concerns for border security,” House Speaker Paul Ryan said Thursday after a meeting at the White House.

2.) Bad news for the millions of Americans on food stamps: The Trump administration plans to propose a rule Thursday to restrict states’ abilities to provide federal food assistance to people who are not steadily employed.

3.) American adults are steadily getting heavier but are not growing any taller, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released just days before millions of people gather over Christmas dinners and holiday sweets.

(AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

4.) A federal judge in Ohio refused to dismiss racketeering claims against Purdue Pharma and other drug manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies in a massive collection of cases blaming them for the nation’s opioid epidemic.

Regional

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

5.) New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio joined the call to legalize marijuana Thursday after Governor Andrew Cuomo announced earlier this week he wants to legalize recreational pot use in the state “once and for all.”

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

6.) Attorneys general from nine states sought Thursday to intervene in a federal lawsuit brought by environmentalists who say the Trump administration’s plans to conduct seismic testing for oil exploration in the Atlantic Ocean will cause irreversible harm to marine life.

International

7.) Accusing China of trying to cyberattack its way to superpower status, U.S. prosecutors unsealed an indictment Thursday against two Chinese hackers who remain at large.

(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

8.) With mounting evidence in hand, non-government groups are renewing accusations that authorities in Greece and Croatia are using harsh, even violent, and illegal methods to keep asylum-seekers and immigrants out of the European Union.

Like this: Like Loading...