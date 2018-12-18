Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the Trump Foundation has agreed to dissolve under the watchful eyes of a judge and New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood; Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn requested a delay of his sentencing for lying to the FBI; Wisconsin liberal advocacy groups asked a federal judge to block voting limits that became law when outgoing Republican Governor Scott Walker signed controversial lame-duck bills last week, and more.

National

1.) The Trump Foundation has agreed to dissolve under the watchful eyes of a judge and New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood, papers made public Tuesday show.

2.) Facing unexpected condemnation from a federal judge, former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn requested a delay Tuesday of his sentencing for lying to the FBI.

3.) A onetime business partner of Michael Flynn pleaded not guilty Tuesday to conspiring against the United States as an illegal agent of Turkey.

4.) The Justice Department asked the Fourth Circuit on Monday to stay a lawsuit filed by two attorneys general accusing President Donald Trump of violating anti-corruption clauses of the U.S. Constitution through his businesses.

Regional

5.) Wisconsin liberal advocacy groups asked a federal judge Monday to block voting limits that became law when outgoing Republican Governor Scott Walker signed controversial lame-duck bills last week.

6.) Arizona Governor Doug Ducey on Tuesday appointed Republican congresswoman Martha McSally to fill the U.S. Senate seat held for decades by John McCain.

Science

7.) More than 100 times farther than the Earth is from the sun, a pink dwarf planet nicknamed Farout was recognized by astronomers Monday as the most-distant body ever observed in our solar system.

8.) Sugary candies and fatty snacks at the supermarket checkout stand can throw a wrench into any person’s diet, but a study released Tuesday says stores can help shoppers make healthier food choices if they put that junk food out of reach.

