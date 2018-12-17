Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the Senate Intelligence Committee unveiled two reports detailing a broad range of interference and disinformation campaigns run on social media by online Russian-backed operatives; Onetime associates of President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn were charged with acting as illegal agents of the Turkish government; A season of fierce protests in Europe has hit Hungary’s capital city Budapest, and more.

National

1.) The Senate Intelligence Committee unveiled two reports Monday detailing a broad range of interference and disinformation campaigns run on social media by online Russian-backed operatives.

2.) Onetime associates of President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn were charged Monday with acting as illegal agents of the Turkish government.

3.) Wrapping up the one-day trial of a woman who climbed the Statue of Liberty on the Fourth of July, a federal judge found Congolese immigrant Patricia Okoumou guilty on all counts Monday.

4.) A little more than half of the voting-eligible population in the U.S. cast ballots in November’s midterm elections and an overwhelming majority of those people say their voting experience was hassle-free, the Pew Research Center reported Monday.

5.) The public could learn more about the prosecution of Russian spy Maria Butina after a federal judge indicated Monday that she will soon revisit a September gag order.

Science

6.) The origin of feathers occurred 70 million years earlier than previously thought, according to an international team of paleontologists.

International

7.) A season of fierce protests in Europe has hit Budapest, the capital of Hungary and seat of government of Viktor Orban, a far-right nationalist president who has openly slammed the European Union as a model of liberal democratic politics.

8.) Following up on its October injunction, the European Court of Justice ruled Monday that Poland threatened “serious and irreparable damage to the EU legal order” by lowering the retirement age for Supreme Court judges to 65.

