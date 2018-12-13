Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including Maria Butina agreed to cooperate with the U.S. government while pleading guilty to conspiracy for her work as a Kremlin agent; President Donald Trump said the search for a new White House chief of staff is down to five people; A wave of bomb threats swept across the United States, and more.

National

1.) Pleading guilty to conspiracy for her work as a Kremlin agent, Maria Butina agreed Thursday morning to cooperate with the U.S. government.

2.) The search for a new White House chief of staff is down to five people, President Donald Trump said Thursday.

3.) A wave of bomb threats swept across the United States on Thursday, prompting evacuations at courthouses, businesses, schools and places of worship.

4.) A bipartisan, bicoastal group of congressmen introduced a bill to the U.S. House of Representatives to increase accountability for campaign spending.

5.) After four years of intense training for a trip to the International Space Station, and bailing out from a rocket in flight two months ago, NASA astronaut Nick Hague half-joked that “getting to orbit” is the most important thing he’s hoping to accomplish on the journey.

International

6.) In a ruling that allows cities across the EU to ban so-called “cleaner” diesel vehicles, the European General Court rebuked commission lawmakers Thursday for relaxing emission standards.

7.) A German law that gets funding for public broadcasting by charging every household a fee, regardless of the number of occupants or their media consumption, passed muster Thursday at the European Court of Justice.

8.) An EU high court adviser said Thursday that a German law subjecting Google and other search engines to demands for licensing fees for publishing excerpts from news articles needs to be cleared by European regulators.

