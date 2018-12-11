Nightly Brief
Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News
National
1.) The Trump administration unveiled a plan to drain federal protections for wetlands and other isolated bodies of water, doing away with the Obama-era Clean Water Rule opposed by farmers.
2.) With Vice President Mike Pence casting the tie-breaking vote, the Senate on Tuesday narrowly confirmed a judge to the Eighth Circuit whom the American Bar Association rated as not qualified.
3.) Leveling defamation claims against three news outlets and their reporters, pardoned former Sheriff Joe Arpaio accused the journalists in a federal complaint of overstating his criminal history.
4.) Picking up the pieces of a meeting meant to head off a government shutdown, congressional Democrats blasted President Donald Trump on Tuesday for putting his dream of a wall on the southern border ahead of a bipartisan solution.
5.) At a House panel Tuesday where Republicans hit Google with allegations of bias, CEO Sundar Pichai insisted that the search giant builds it products without regard for political viewpoint.
6.) Gas prices dropped 29 cents per gallon in November while the wholesale cost of American goods and services ticked up only slightly in a sign of softening inflation pressures, the Labor Department said Tuesday.
International
7.) Despite concessions offered by President Emmanuel Macron, the anger isn’t dying down and the protests that have plunged France into a crisis aren’t stopping.
8.) A bond-purchasing program that the European Central Bank adopted in 2015 to reduce inflation rates survived a constitutional challenge Monday before the EU’s highest court.