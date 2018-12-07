Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including federal prosecutors recommended that President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen receive a roughly five-year prison sentence; President Trump announced a pair of key appointments tapping William Barr as attorney general and naming former Fox News host Heather Nauert as ambassador to the United Nations; Two clinics challenging Iowa’s new law banning abortions when a heartbeat is detected urged a state judge Friday to rule in their favor on summary judgment rather than take the case to trial, and more.

National

1.) Restrained in their praise of Michael Cohen for cooperating with investigators, federal prosecutors recommended Friday that President Donald Trump’s former lawyer receive a roughly five-year prison sentence.

2.) President Donald Trump announced a pair of key appointments Friday, tapping William Barr as attorney general, a position he once held under President George H.W. Bush, and naming former Fox News host Heather Nauert as ambassador to the United Nations.

3.) Convicted former Trump aide George Papadopoulos was released Friday morning from the federal prison where he served a two-week sentence for lying to investigators probing Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

4.) The Department of Labor said Friday that American employers added just 155,000 jobs in November while unemployment has held steady and average pay grew by just over 3 percent.

Regional

5.) In his latest dispatch, Courthouse News’ western bureau chief visits a few miles of Montana’s Glacier National Park.

6.) Two clinics challenging Iowa’s new law banning abortions when a heartbeat is detected urged a state judge Friday to rule in their favor on summary judgment rather than take the case to trial.

7.) During a fiery election fraud investigation surrounding the 9th Congressional District race, North Carolina’s General Assembly passed a controversial photo ID voting bill Thursday that extends to absentee voters.

8.) People with mental health issues and dementia who are released from Los Angeles County jails will be given medications and connections to organizations that can keep them from becoming homeless, according to an update of a settlement agreement reached Thursday.

