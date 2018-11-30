Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including prosecutors revealing that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is considering filing new charges against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort after his plea deal fell apart; a federal judge says he’ll decide Monday whether to grant former FBI Director James Comey’s motion to quash a subpoena from House Republicans; in New York a federal judge rejected the government’s attempts to tie public-safety grants to immigration policy; the Trump administration authorizes the use of seismic air guns to find oil and gas formations deep underneath the Atlantic Ocean; the Arizona Supreme Court rules snow made from reclaimed wastewater for an Arizona ski resort won’t cause the Hopi Tribe any nuisance beyond what the general public would suffer despite the presence of sacred sites nearby; Italy passed a new law that critics say will drive many foreigners underground, and more.

National

1.) Special Counsel Robert Mueller is considering filing new charges against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort after his plea deal fell apart over allegations of lying to investigators.

2.) A federal judge “hopes” to rule Monday on whether former FBI Director James Comey must comply with a subpoena to appear for a closed-door deposition before a congressional committee next week.

3.) Rejecting the government’s attempts to tie public-safety grants to immigration policy, a federal judge handed a victory Friday to New York City and six states with sanctuary jurisdictions.

4.) The en banc D.C. Circuit appeared likely at oral arguments Friday to endorse the installment plan forced upon the Libertarian Party after it was bequeathed a hefty donation.

5.) Reports Friday of a record-breaking data breach that compromised the data of up to 500 million Marriott customers triggered New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood to open an investigation.

Regional

6.) The Trump administration authorized the use of seismic air guns on Friday to find oil and gas formations deep underneath the Atlantic Ocean.

7.) Snow made from reclaimed wastewater for an Arizona ski resort won’t cause the Hopi Tribe any nuisance beyond what the general public would suffer despite the presence of sacred sites nearby, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled Thursday.

8.) An Ohio historical group claims in court that a country club refuses to agree to an early end to its lease of a golf course covering an “enormous, geometric earthworks” built by Native Americans 2,000 years ago.

9.) Attorneys for three landowners who say Bayou Bridge Pipeline LLC trespassed, cut down hardwood trees and buried a crude oil pipeline, effectively expropriating their land, expressed frustration Thursday at the conclusion of a trial that the judge will not allow more discussion of the public and environmental toll of pipelines and oil and gas in general.

International

10.) Life is likely to get a lot more uncertain and rough for thousands of immigrants and asylum-seekers in Italy after the government this week passed a law that critics say will drive many foreigners underground. But the law also faces an uncertain legal future.

