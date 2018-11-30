Uncategorized 

Top CNS stories for today including prosecutors revealing that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is considering filing new charges against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort after his plea deal fell apart; a federal judge says he’ll decide Monday whether to grant former FBI Director James Comey’s motion to quash a subpoena from House Republicans; in New York a federal judge rejected the government’s attempts to tie public-safety grants to immigration policy; the Trump administration authorizes the use of seismic air guns to find oil and gas formations deep underneath the Atlantic Ocean; the Arizona Supreme Court rules snow made from reclaimed wastewater for an Arizona ski resort won’t cause the Hopi Tribe any nuisance beyond what the general public would suffer despite the presence of sacred sites nearby; Italy passed a new law that critics say will drive many foreigners underground, and more.

National

Attorneys Kevin Downing and Thomas Zehnle, right, with the defense team for Paul Manafort, walk from federal court in Washington, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, after a scheduling conference. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

1.) Special Counsel Robert Mueller is considering filing new charges against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort after his plea deal fell apart over allegations of lying to investigators.

Former FBI Director James Comey appears at an interview with George Stephanopoulos that will air during a primetime “20/20” special on April 15, 2018. (Ralph Alswang/ABC via AP)

2.)  A federal judge “hopes” to rule Monday on whether former FBI Director James Comey must comply with a subpoena to appear for a closed-door deposition before a congressional committee next week.

Moina Shaiq holds a sign at a rally outside of City Hall in San Francisco, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

3.) Rejecting the government’s attempts to tie public-safety grants to immigration policy, a federal judge handed a victory Friday to New York City and six states with sanctuary jurisdictions.

The E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

4.) The en banc D.C. Circuit appeared likely at oral arguments Friday to endorse the installment plan forced upon the Libertarian Party after it was bequeathed a hefty donation.

The logo for the W Hotel, owned by Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, is seen in New York’s Times Square on July 31, 2013. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

5.) Reports Friday of a record-breaking data breach that compromised the data of up to 500 million Marriott customers triggered New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood to open an investigation.

Regional

6.) The Trump administration authorized the use of seismic air guns on Friday to find oil and gas formations deep underneath the Atlantic Ocean.

The San Francisco Peaks are a volcanic mountain range in north central Arizona, just north of Flagstaff. (Photo via Wikipedia Commons)

7.) Snow made from reclaimed wastewater for an Arizona ski resort won’t cause the Hopi Tribe any nuisance beyond what the general public would suffer despite the presence of sacred sites nearby, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled Thursday.

The Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks in Ohio. (Photo via U.S. Department of Interior)

8.) An Ohio historical group claims in court that a country club refuses to agree to an early end to its lease of a golf course covering an “enormous, geometric earthworks” built by Native Americans 2,000 years ago.

In this Friday, April 27, 2018 photo, trees in a cutback sit between an existing pipeline channel, left, and a new pipeline channel, on Bayou Sorrel in the Atchafalaya River Basin in Louisiana. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

9.) Attorneys for three landowners who say Bayou Bridge Pipeline LLC trespassed, cut down hardwood trees and buried a crude oil pipeline, effectively expropriating their land, expressed frustration Thursday at the conclusion of a trial that the judge will not allow more discussion of the public and environmental toll of pipelines and oil and gas in general.

International

A family sits on a bus upon their arrival in Pratica di Mare’s military airport, near Rome, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. A group of 51 refugees and asylum seekers from Sudan, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Somalia and Cameroon, arrived in Italy from Niger, where they had been transferred to after being held in Libyan detention centers. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

10.) Life is likely to get a lot more uncertain and rough for thousands of immigrants and asylum-seekers in Italy after the government this week passed a law that critics say will drive many foreigners underground. But the law also faces an uncertain legal future.

