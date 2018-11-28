Nightly Brief
Top CNS stories for today including the Senate narrowly advancing the nomination of a lawyer up for a spot on a North Carolina federal court who helped defend a state voter identification law found to unfairly target African American voters; Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith becomes Mississippi’s first woman elected to Congress; the Supreme Court appears eager to make states comply with the constitutional bar against excessive fines; a portion of the Art Deco former headquarters of the Los Angeles Times inches closer to receiving cultural-historic landmark status; 21 inmates sue to block construction of a new, $444 million federal prison in a sensitive region of Appalachia; border agents in Greece, Hungary and Latvia experiment with artificial intelligence system designed to detect if a person is lying, and more.
National
1.) The Senate on Wednesday narrowly advanced the nomination of a lawyer up for a spot on a North Carolina federal court who helped defend a state voter identification law a federal appeals court found unfairly targeted African American voters.
2.) Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith became Mississippi’s first woman elected to Congress Tuesday night, defeating former congressman and secretary of agriculture Mike Espy in an election marred by race following a remark she made about her willingness to attend a public hanging.
3.) Upholding the bulk of an Alaska law limiting state-level campaign contributions, a split Ninth Circuit panel on Tuesday nonetheless struck down caps on state-level campaign contributions from nonresidents as unconstitutional.
4.) The Supreme Court appeared eager Wednesday to make states comply with the constitutional bar against excessive fines, with some justices casting the decision as all but inevitable.
Regional
5.) A portion of the Art Deco former headquarters of the Los Angeles Times inched closer to receiving cultural-historic landmark status, but city officials decided Tuesday that designation would not extend to an addition built in the 1970s.
6.) A $444 million plan to build a new federal prison in a sensitive region of Appalachia ravaged by coal-mining operations drew a lawsuit Monday from 21 inmates.
7.) A federal judge didn’t cut any slack for the Justice Department, which filed a stay Tuesday on a Nov. 19 order to lift the ban on the Trump administration’s asylum policy pending an appeal to the Ninth Circuit.
8.) A five-hour long closure of the U.S.-Mexico border in both directions Sunday due to mounting tensions over migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. resulted not only in the tear gassing of men, women and children in Mexico by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents, but also led to millions in economic losses for a binational region with business ties that don’t stop at a border wall.
International
9.) Border agents in Greece, Hungary and Latvia are experimenting with a new, and controversial, tool at border crossings into Europe: An artificial intelligence system designed to detect if a person is lying.
