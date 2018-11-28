Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the Senate narrowly advancing the nomination of a lawyer up for a spot on a North Carolina federal court who helped defend a state voter identification law found to unfairly target African American voters; Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith becomes Mississippi’s first woman elected to Congress; the Supreme Court appears eager to make states comply with the constitutional bar against excessive fines; a portion of the Art Deco former headquarters of the Los Angeles Times inches closer to receiving cultural-historic landmark status; 21 inmates sue to block construction of a new, $444 million federal prison in a sensitive region of Appalachia; border agents in Greece, Hungary and Latvia experiment with artificial intelligence system designed to detect if a person is lying, and more.

National

1.) The Senate on Wednesday narrowly advanced the nomination of a lawyer up for a spot on a North Carolina federal court who helped defend a state voter identification law a federal appeals court found unfairly targeted African American voters.

2.) Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith became Mississippi’s first woman elected to Congress Tuesday night, defeating former congressman and secretary of agriculture Mike Espy in an election marred by race following a remark she made about her willingness to attend a public hanging.

Regional

5.) A portion of the Art Deco former headquarters of the Los Angeles Times inched closer to receiving cultural-historic landmark status, but city officials decided Tuesday that designation would not extend to an addition built in the 1970s.

6.) A $444 million plan to build a new federal prison in a sensitive region of Appalachia ravaged by coal-mining operations drew a lawsuit Monday from 21 inmates.

International

9.) Border agents in Greece, Hungary and Latvia are experimenting with a new, and controversial, tool at border crossings into Europe: An artificial intelligence system designed to detect if a person is lying.

