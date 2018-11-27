Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

National

1.) Consumer confidence slipped in November as expectations of softening economic growth next year began to take hold, the Conference Board said Tuesday.

2.) Dealing a blow to a critically endangered species of frog, the Supreme Court revived a lawsuit Tuesday brought by loggers whose deals could earn them millions.

6.) Currently imprisoned at a detention center in Virginia , accused Russian spy Maria Butina asked a federal judge on Tuesday to move her out of solitary confinement as she awaits an upcoming hearing in Washington, D.C.

Regional

7.) After narrowly losing their respective governor’s races in Florida and Georgia in the midterm election, Democrats Andrew Gillum and Stacey Abrams released a joint statement Tuesday saying they oppose President Donald Trump’s nominee for a North Carolina federal judgeship based on his record on voting rights.

10.) Democrats inched closer to sweeping all seven competitive congressional districts in California on Monday, as Democrat T.J. Cox took the lead over Republican incumbent David Valadao in the Central Valley’s 21st Congressional District.

Research & Polls

11.) Six in 10 Americans disapprove of how President Donald Trump is handling his job, according to a new Gallup poll released Monday.

12.) For most Americans, the secret to happiness and purpose comes from family, according a pair of newly released surveys from the Pew Research Center.

International

13.) Europe, a continent defined by catastrophic wars and the clash of empires, is talking about a future where it is a military might again, and on a war footing. Its top leaders are advocating something long viewed as highly unrealistic: A pan-European army relying on European-made and -owned weapons and machinery instead of American ones. A Europe defended by its own nuclear weapons.

