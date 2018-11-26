Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including attorney Alan Dershowitz, a frequent defender of President Donald Trump, saying Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s final report on his probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 election is likely to be “devastating” to the president; the Supreme Court appears sympathetic to a group of iPhone owners who accuse Apple of monopolizing the market for apps on its ubiquitous smartphones; California’s new delegation will feature a collection of freshmen Democrats who must try to find common ground with the Republican-controlled Senate to produce real change in Congress – particularly since they come from districts that can’t yet be called fully blue; on the 47th anniversary of the mysterious skyjacking done by a man known to the world as D.B. Cooper, investigators and enthusiasts gathed to discuss and debate the true identity of the subject of FBI’s most famous unsolved case; a new survey says the average American family wastes nearly a third of the food they buy; the European General Court rejects a challenge to Brexit by 13 British citizens who live in different member states around the EU, and more.

National

1.) Attorney Alan Dershowitz, a frequent defender of President Donald Trump, said Sunday that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s final report on his probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 election is likely to be “devastating” to the president.

2.) The Supreme Court appeared sympathetic Monday to a group of iPhone owners who accuse Apple of monopolizing the market for apps on its ubiquitous smartphones.

Regional

6.) On the 47th anniversary of the mysterious skyjacking done by a man known to the world as D.B. Cooper, investigators and enthusiasts gathered to discuss and debate the true identity of the subject of FBI’s most famous unsolved case.

7.) Charged with assault and harassment after allegedly punching a man in the face over a parking space, the actor Alec Baldwin pleaded not guilty Monday at a New York arraignment.

Research & Polls

9.) The average American family wastes nearly a third of the food they buy – the equivalent of 250 pounds of food per person annually – according to a survey released Monday, just in time to rethink the handling of Thanksgiving leftovers.

International

10.) The European General Court on Monday rejected a challenge to Brexit by 13 British citizens who live in different member states around the EU.

11.) Citing allegations that they benefitted from the misappropriation of state funds, the European General Court upheld an asset freeze against relatives of former Egyptian President Muhammad Hosni Mubarak.

