Top CNS stories for today including attorney Alan Dershowitz, a frequent defender of President Donald Trump, saying Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s final report on his probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 election is likely to be “devastating” to the president; the Supreme Court appears sympathetic to a group of iPhone owners who accuse Apple of monopolizing the market for apps on its ubiquitous smartphones; California’s new delegation will feature a collection of freshmen Democrats who must try to find common ground with the Republican-controlled Senate to produce real change in Congress – particularly since they come from districts that can’t yet be called fully blue; on the 47th anniversary of the mysterious skyjacking done by a man known to the world as D.B. Cooper, investigators and enthusiasts gathed to discuss and debate the true identity of the subject of FBI’s most famous unsolved case; a new survey says the average American family wastes nearly a third of the food they buy; the European General Court rejects a challenge to Brexit by 13 British citizens who live in different member states around the EU, and more.

National

Alan Dershowitz, a professor at Harvard Law School, has often argued against special counsel Robert Mueller bringing an obstruction of justice charge against President Trump, saying it would send the country into a constitutional crisis. (AP Photo/Sergei Chuzavkov)

1.) Attorney Alan Dershowitz, a frequent defender of President Donald Trump, said Sunday that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s final report on his probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 election is likely to be “devastating” to the president.

This March 19, 2018, photo shows Apple’s App Store app in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

2.) The Supreme Court appeared sympathetic Monday to a group of iPhone owners who accuse Apple of monopolizing the market for apps on its ubiquitous smartphones.

Former President Barack Obama, center, with congressional candidates, from left, Josh Harder, T.J. Cox, Gil Cisneros, Katie Porter, Harley Rouda, and Mike Levin in September in Anaheim, California.(Ringo H. W. Chiu /Associated Press)

3.) California’s new delegation will feature a collection of freshmen Democrats who must try to find common ground with the Republican-controlled Senate to produce real change in Congress – particularly since they come from districts that can’t yet be called fully blue – and all will be up for re-election in 2020.

In this Oct. 5, 2018 photo the U. S. Supreme Court building stands quietly before dawn in Washington. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)

4.) The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments on Monday in case that questions whether a claim of retaliatory arrest can survive if officers had probable cause to make the arrest.

In this Oct. 25, 2018, photo, George Papadopoulos, the former Trump campaign adviser who triggered the Russia investigation, arrives for his first appearance before congressional investigators, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
5.) Former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos began serving his two-week prison sentence on Monday after a judge rejected his last-minute bid to remain free.

Regional

A 1971 artist’s sketch provided by the FBI of the skyjacker known as “Dan Cooper,” or “D.B. Cooper.”

6.) On the 47th anniversary of the mysterious skyjacking done by a man known to the world as D.B. Cooper, investigators and enthusiasts gathered to discuss and debate the true identity of the subject of FBI’s most famous unsolved case.

Alec Baldwin walks out of the New York Police Department’s 10th Precinct in New York on Nov. 2, 2018, after he was arrested for allegedly punching a man in the face during a dispute over a parking spot outside his New York City home. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

7.) Charged with assault and harassment after allegedly punching a man in the face over a parking space, the actor Alec Baldwin pleaded not guilty Monday at a New York arraignment.

In this Dec. 13, 2016, photo, the logo for Goldman Sachs appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
8.) Goldman Sachs faces a summons with notice for fraud on the heels of its former executive’s guilty plea to criminal charges stemming from the multibillion 1MDB scandal.

Research & Polls

In this Aug. 29, 2018, photo, at the Waste Management facility in North Brooklyn, tons of leftover food sits piled up before being processed into “bio-slurry,” in New York. (Associated Press)

9.) The average American family wastes nearly a third of the food they buy – the equivalent of 250 pounds of food per person annually – according to a survey released Monday, just in time to rethink the handling of Thanksgiving leftovers.

International

British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during a media conference at the conclusion of an EU summit in Brussels, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

10.) The European General Court on Monday rejected a challenge to Brexit by 13 British citizens who live in different member states around the EU.

In this Sept. 14, 2013 file photo, former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, seated center left, and his two sons, Gamal Mubarak, left, and Alaa Mubarak attend a hearing in a courtroom in Cairo, Egypt. (AP Photo/Mohammed al-Law, File)

11.) Citing allegations that they benefitted from the misappropriation of state funds, the European General Court upheld an asset freeze against relatives of former Egyptian President Muhammad Hosni Mubarak.

