Top CNS stories for today including a team of engineers developing a first-of-its-kind silent, lightweight plane with no moving parts; President Donald Trump and Chief Justice John Roberts mix it up after Trump criticizes the 9th Circuit and “Obama judges”; Salt Lake City mayor Ben McAdams defeats Republican incumbent Mia Love by a slim margin in a hotly contested race for Utah’s 4th Congressional District; a federal judge strikes down Mississippi’s ban on abortions after 15 weeks of gestation; a new study finds the United Kingdom’s vote to withdrawal from the European Union has caused a spike in antidepressant prescriptions and more.

National

1.) A team of engineers developed a first-of-its-kind silent, lightweight plane that flies without any moving parts like propellers or fans.

2.) President Donald Trump wasted little time on Wednesday before he lashed back at Chief Justice John Roberts after the leader of the Supreme Court admonished the president over his criticism of “Obama judges.”

Regional

6.) Dismissing criminal charges against two Michigan doctors, a federal judge ruled Tuesday that Congress did not have authority to pass a nationwide law banning female genital mutilation and such regulations should be left to states.

7.) A federal judge Tuesday struck down Mississippi’s ban on abortions after 15 weeks of gestation, blasting the state for passing a law it “knew was unconstitutional” and wasting taxpayer dollars defending it in court.

8.) A 22-year-old California man accused of being a member of a “combat-ready” white nationalist group pleaded guilty to federal charges Tuesday in connection to a violent brawl at a 2017 political protest in which several people were attacked.

Science

9.) The United Kingdom’s vote to withdrawal from the European Union caused a spike in antidepressant prescriptions, a new study finds.

International

10.) In Scotland, criminal trials can end with three possible verdicts: Guilty, not guilty and not proven. Rape victims and women’s groups launched a campaign this month to scrap the unusual, and long-contested, not-proven verdict, which acquits a defendant on the grounds that the prosecution could not prove guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

