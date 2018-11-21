Uncategorized 

Nightly Brief

Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including a team of engineers developing a first-of-its-kind silent, lightweight plane with no moving parts; President Donald Trump and Chief Justice John Roberts mix it up after Trump criticizes the 9th Circuit and “Obama judges”; Salt Lake City mayor Ben McAdams defeats Republican incumbent Mia Love by a slim margin in a hotly contested race for Utah’s 4th Congressional District; a federal judge strikes down Mississippi’s ban on abortions after 15 weeks of gestation; a new study finds the United Kingdom’s vote to withdrawal from the European Union has caused a spike in antidepressant prescriptions and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

A new MIT plane is propelled via ionic wind. Batteries in the fuselage (tan compartment in front of plane) supply voltage to electrodes (blue/white horizontal lines) strung along the length of the plane, generating a wind of ions that propels the plane forward. (Christine Y. He)

1.) A team of engineers developed a first-of-its-kind silent, lightweight plane that flies without any moving parts like propellers or fans.

In this Sept. 27, 2017 photo, Chief Justice John Roberts speaks during the Bicentennial of Mississippi’s Judiciary and Legal Profession Banquet in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

2.) President Donald Trump wasted little time on Wednesday before he lashed back at Chief Justice John Roberts after the leader of the Supreme Court admonished the president over his criticism of “Obama judges.”

In this Nov. 6, 2016, photo, Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio, speaks at a campaign rally for then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long, File)

3.) In a blow to Democrats seeking to deny House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi the speaker’s gavel, Representative Marcia Fudge announced Tuesday that she will support Pelosi’s bid to become the next Speaker of the House.

In this Aug. 16, 2018, photo, Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams, left, greets a home owners during door knocking in Mill Creek, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

4.) Salt Lake City mayor Ben McAdams has defeated Republican incumbent Mia Love by a slim margin in a hotly contested race for Utah’s 4thCongressional District.

Former Donald Trump presidential campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos, right, who pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements to the FBI during the agency’s Russia probe, holds hands with his wife Simona Mangiante, as they arrive at federal court for sentencing, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

5.) Former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos should begin serving his prison sentence on Monday as scheduled, Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office said Thursday.

Regional

6.) Dismissing criminal charges against two Michigan doctors, a federal judge ruled Tuesday that Congress did not have authority to pass a nationwide law banning female genital mutilation and such regulations should be left to states.

Kami Bullock, left, and Barbara Beavers, both anti-abortion supporters, stand with their signs outside the Jackson Women’s Health Organization clinic in Jackson, Miss., and attempt to elicit support from passing drivers, Thursday, March 8, 2018.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

7.) A federal judge Tuesday struck down Mississippi’s ban on abortions after 15 weeks of gestation, blasting the state for passing a law it “knew was unconstitutional” and wasting taxpayer dollars defending it in court.

In this Aug. 11, 2017, photo, multiple white nationalist groups march with torches through the University of Virginia campus in Charlottesville, Va. (Mykal McEldowney/The Indianapolis Star via AP, File)

8.) A 22-year-old California man accused of being a member of a “combat-ready” white nationalist group pleaded guilty to federal charges Tuesday in connection to a violent brawl at a 2017 political protest in which several people were attacked.

Science

Manifestantes en contra del Brexit protestan en Londres, el lunes 19 de noviembre de 2018. (AP Foto/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

9.) The United Kingdom’s vote to withdrawal from the European Union caused a spike in antidepressant prescriptions, a new study finds.

International

The undated file photo shows Scotland’s 23-mile long Loch Ness. (AP Photo, File)

10.) In Scotland, criminal trials can end with three possible verdicts: Guilty, not guilty and not proven. Rape victims and women’s groups launched a campaign this month to scrap the unusual, and long-contested, not-proven verdict, which acquits a defendant on the grounds that the prosecution could not prove guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

No longer interested in emails from Courthouse News? Please click here to unsubscribe.

%d bloggers like this: