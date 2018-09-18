Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including Mark Judge, who was friends with Kavanaugh in high school and whom Ford says was also in the room during the alleged assault, telling the Judiciary Committee he would not testify publicly; New York’s attorney general flagging an email that raises new questions about Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross’s decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census; a federal judge blocks the Education Department from dismantling an Obama-era regulation intended to protect student-loan borrowers; two nonprofits claim a Montana Republican running for Senate let slip that he had illegally coordinated with the National Rifle Association; in a rare move, federal authorities will allow pharmaceutical-grade cannabis to be imported from Canada for use in a novel research study; less than a year after the most expensive courthouse in California opened – a $556 million endeavor – work to refurbish cracking windows is already underway, and more.

National

1.) Mark Judge, who was friends with Kavanaugh in high school and whom Ford says was also in the room during the alleged assault, told the Judiciary Committee Tuesday he had no recollection of the incident and said he would not testify publicly.

2.) New York’s attorney general flagged an email Monday night showing that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross received a memo last year contradicting his sworn testimony before Congress about why he added a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

3.) President Donald Trump ordered a series of documents and text messages related to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe to be declassified immediately, a decision that many conservative lawmakers on Capitol Hill have sought for months.

Regional

6.) Urging the Federal Election Commission to take action, two nonprofits said Monday that a Montana Republican running for Senate let slip that he had illegally coordinated with the National Rifle Association.

7.) In a rare move, federal authorities will allow pharmaceutical-grade cannabis to be imported from Canada for use in a novel research study for treating tremors in adults, the University of California, San Diego, announced Tuesday.

8.) The University of Wisconsin’s chancellor testified in a federal bench trial in Oakland Monday her school may eliminate athletic scholarships or dismantle its athletic programs entirely if a federal judge does away with the NCAA’s caps on compensation to student athletes.

9.) A federal judge ruled Monday night that Georgia can use its electronic voting machines for the upcoming November election, but warned that state officials should be prepared to switch to a more secure system by 2020.

International

11.) Twenty-three years after war ended in the former Yugoslavia, thousands of war crimes and criminals still have not been investigated by prosecutors or brought before judges, and experts expect many suspects will never face trial.

