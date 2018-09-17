Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including a professor who says Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were both in high school saying she is willing to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee; three legal scholars urge a federal judge to unseal the Watergate “Road Map,” a secret report sent to Congress in 1974 containing evidence about President Richard Nixon’s misconduct; the U.S. Supreme Court stays a lower court ruling that would have forced a Karl Rove-led PAC to reveal the identity of a so-called “dark money” donor; a federal judge tells families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border and attorneys for the government they can start moving forward on the asylum process; a new report from the World Economic Forum says over half of all work tasks will be automated within the next seven years, affecting 52 percent of jobs by 2025, up from 29 percent today, and more.

National

1.) The professor who says Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were both in high school is willing to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee, her lawyer said Monday.

2.) Three legal scholars urged a federal judge Friday to unseal the Watergate “Road Map,” a secret report sent to Congress in 1974 containing evidence about President Richard Nixon’s misconduct.

Regional

6.) By dawn on Saturday, Sept. 15, a dozen cars were parked at the newly opened Rocky Flats Wildlife Refuge and at least as many hikers wandered down trails surrounding the site of a former-nuclear weapons factory near Arvada, Colorado.

7.) A decade after the 2008 financial crisis, Wall Street profits for the first half of 2018 are the highest in a decade, a report released Monday by the New York state comptroller finds.

8.) The oldest nuclear power plant in the United States will permanently close Monday, after years of wrangling with emergency shutdowns and pollution concerns.

9.) A U.S. Border Patrol supervisor confessed Saturday to killing four prostitutes in South Texas this month, authorities said, after a woman escaped from his vehicle and told a state trooper he had pointed a gun at her.

10.) The Texas Supreme Court is considering arguments about a controversial development project that has generated six years of litigation between neighborhood advocates and city management, in a case centered on urban displacement, backroom deals, an iconic view and governmental immunity.

Research & Polls

11.) Forecasting seismic and not-too-distant changes from a Fourth Industrial Revolution, a report Monday from the World Economic Forum says over half of all work tasks will be automated within the next seven years, affecting 52 percent of jobs by 2025, up from 29 percent today.

International

12.) A Sicilian journalist’s house was searched last week by Italian authorities and his telephone and computer hard drives were combed over. What was his offense? He wrote an article in March revealing leaked details about a probe into alleged police misconduct in the investigation following one of Italy’s most troubling and murky crimes, the car bombing of an anti-mafia judge in 1992.

