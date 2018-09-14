Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort agreeing to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller’s sweeping 2016 election probe to avoid a second trial; the New Yorker reporters the sexual-misconduct whispers surrounding Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavnaugh involve an encounter the judge is said to have had as a teen in high school; the Seventh Circuit was keenly aware of the national repercussions of the issue before the court at oral arguments in Courthouse News Service’s First Amendment lawsuit seeking same-day access to new civil complaints filed in Chicago; Hurricane Florence lumbers ashore in North Carolina and now threatens South Carolina with days of torrential rain; California Gov. Jerry Brown signs a pack of climate change bills that he hopes will rid the state’s notoriously crowded freeways of “dirty cars and trucks”; new research suggests the British mainland came out of the collision of three ancient continental land masses, not two as previously thought; the Pew Research Center finds Republicans and Democrats generally see members of the opposing party as being on the far ends of the political spectrum, and more.

National

1.) Former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort agreed Friday to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller’s sweeping 2016 election probe to avoid a second trial.

2.) The sexual-misconduct whispers surrounding Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavnaugh involve an encounter the judge is said to have had as a teen in high school, according to Friday reporting from The New Yorker.

3.) As Hurricane Florence lumbered ashore in North Carolina early Friday, smashing buildings and trapping hundreds in floods caused by the combination of storm surge and heavy rains, residents of South Carolina could only wonder what the storm has in store for them.

4.) The Seventh Circuit was keenly aware of the national repercussions of the issue before the court at oral arguments Friday in Courthouse News Service’s First Amendment lawsuit seeking same-day access to new civil complaints filed in Chicago.

Regional

5.) New York Governor Andrew Cuomo comfortably defeated a primary challenge from former actress Cynthia Nixon, but Thursday’s election did see several incumbents in the Legislature lose their seats.

6.) Adoring progressives were treated to a visit from former President Barack Obama when he arrived in Cleveland on Thursday night to stump for Richard Cordray, the Democratic candidate for Ohio governor.

Science

9.) The world needs kick its addiction to oil and other fossil fuels to stave off global warming and it’s not as impossible as the industry has made it seem, an international panel of civic leaders said at a climate change conference in San Francisco on Thursday.

10.) The British mainland came out of the collision of three ancient continental land masses, not two as previously thought according to new research published Friday in Nature Communications.

Research & Polls

11.) Republicans and Democrats generally see members of the opposing party as being on the far ends of the political spectrum, according to a Pew Research Center study published Thursday.

International

12.) The American Dream is fast approaching its expiration date for thousands of law-abiding immigrants who will become illegal aliens when the clock runs out on their protected status. Three shared their stories with Courthouse News and told what awaits them if they are forced to return to their home countries.

