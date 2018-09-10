Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

National

1.) Former President Barack Obama joined Democratic candidates vying to take over key battleground California congressional districts in the November election in the hopes of gaining control of the House of Representatives.

2.) Attorney General Jeff Sessions told a class of newly minted immigration judges on Monday that they have an obligation to decide cases efficiently in a system besieged by ballooning dockets and lengthy backlogs.

3.) Attorneys for the Russian woman accused of infiltrating U.S. political circles via the powerful gun lobby skewered the government on Sunday for walking back only some of the tawdry sex claims against their client.

4.) Adult film star Stormy Daniels said in a brief filed Monday she “vigorously opposes” an offer by President Donald Trump and a shell company to tear up a confidentiality agreement concocted during the 2016 presidential campaign to keep the lid on an alleged affair between the two.

Regional

5.) An Independent congressional candidate who last week was struck from the November ballot due to extensive problems with her petition signatures, is appealing her case to the Virginia Supreme Court.

6.) On the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Irma’s landfall in the Sunshine State, homeowners’ claims of being shafted by their property insurers are still pouring into Florida courts, where state-run insurance company Citizens has been sued more than 2,000 times in the last three months.

Science

9.) The loss of Arctic permafrost deposits by coastal erosion could amplify climate warming via the greenhouse effect, according to a study published Monday in the journal Nature Communications.

International

10.) The United States is pledging to use “any means necessary” to protect American citizens and allies from International Criminal Court prosecution.

