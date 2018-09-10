Uncategorized 

Nightly Brief

Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including former President Barack Obama joining Democratic candidates vying to take over key battleground California congressional districts in the November election; Gov. Jerry Brown inks legislation that requires utilities to obtain 100 percent of their electricity from renewable sources by 2045; Attorney General Jeff Sessions tells a class of newly minted immigration judges on Monday that they have an obligation to decide cases efficiently in a system besieged by ballooning dockets and lengthy backlogs; attorneys for the Russian woman accused of infiltrating U.S. political circles via the powerful gun lobby skewer the government on Sunday for walking back only some of the tawdry sex claims against their client; adult film star Stormy Daniels says in a brief filed Monday she “vigorously opposes” an offer by President Donald Trump and a shell company to tear up a confidentiality agreement concocted to keep the lid on an alleged affair between the two; an Independent congressional candidate who last week was struck from the November ballot due to extensive problems with her petition signatures, is appealing her case to the Virginia Supreme Court; a new study suggests the loss of Arctic permafrost deposits by coastal erosion could amplify climate warming via the greenhouse effect, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

Former President Barack Obama in California.

1.) Former President Barack Obama joined Democratic candidates vying to take over key battleground California congressional districts in the November election in the hopes of gaining control of the House of Representatives.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions outlines Trump administration policies as he speaks to new immigration judges, in Falls Church, Va., Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

2.) Attorney General Jeff Sessions told a class of newly minted immigration judges on Monday that they have an obligation to decide cases efficiently in a system besieged by ballooning dockets and lengthy backlogs.

Maria Butina walks with Alexander Torshin on Sept. 7, 2012, while Torshin was a member of the Russian upper house of parliament in Moscow, Russia. (AP Photo/Pavel Ptitsin)

3.) Attorneys for the Russian woman accused of infiltrating U.S. political circles via the powerful gun lobby skewered the government on Sunday for walking back only some of the tawdry sex claims against their client.

West Hollywood Mayor John Duran, left, Stormy Daniels, center, and attorney Michael Avenatti attend a ceremony for Daniels receiving a City Proclamation and Key to the City on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 in West Hollywood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

4.) Adult film star Stormy Daniels said in a brief filed Monday she “vigorously opposes” an offer by President Donald Trump and a shell company to tear up a confidentiality agreement concocted during the 2016 presidential campaign to keep the lid on an alleged affair between the two.

Regional

Shaun Brown, Independent candidate for Virginia’s Second Congressional District, answers questions from reporters on the steps of the John Marshall Courthouse in Richmond. (Photo by Brad Kutner)

5.) An Independent congressional candidate who last week was struck from the November ballot due to extensive problems with her petition signatures, is appealing her case to the Virginia Supreme Court.

6.) On the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Irma’s landfall in the Sunshine State, homeowners’ claims of being shafted by their property insurers are still pouring into Florida courts, where state-run insurance company Citizens has been sued more than 2,000 times in the last three months.

State Sen. Kevin de Leon, D-Los Angeles, right, shakes hands with Gov. Jerry Brown after Brown signed his environmental measure SB100, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. SB100 sets a goal of phasing out all fossil fuels from the state’s electricity sector by 2045. Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, D-San Diego, left, who carried the bill in the Assembly, reacts. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

7.) Countering the Trump administration’s call for more coal and oil, California Gov. Jerry Brown on Monday inked legislation that requires utilities to obtain 100 percent of their electricity from renewable sources by 2045.

The NCAA’s National Office in Indianapolis. (Photo via Wikipedia Commons)

8.) A former UC Berkeley basketball player on Friday accused the National Collegiate Athletic Association of “exploiting” her by so severely limiting the scholarship money she received playing sports she often went hungry, in a federal bench trial in Oakland challenging the association’s caps on compensation to student athletes.

Science

Polar Bears near Kaktovik on the Beaufort Sea coast. (Albert Marquez/Planet Earth Adventures)

9.) The loss of Arctic permafrost deposits by coastal erosion could amplify climate warming via the greenhouse effect, according to a study published Monday in the journal Nature Communications.

International

National Security Adviser John Bolton speaks at a Federalist Society luncheon at the Mayflower Hotel, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

10.) The United States is pledging to use “any means necessary” to protect American citizens and allies from International Criminal Court prosecution.

No longer interested in emails from Courthouse News? Please click here to unsubscribe.

%d bloggers like this: