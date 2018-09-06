Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including secret documents from the George W. Bush White House taking immediate refocus as the Senate began its third day of confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh; the Senate confirmed eight of President Donald Trump’s nominees to federal district courts with minimal pushback; the Trump administration announces it is abandoning a longstanding court settlement that limits how long immigrant children can be kept locked up, and it is proposing new regulations that would let the government detain families until their immigration cases are decided; attorneys for the man accused of mowing down New Yorkers in a 2017 truck attack argue that President Donald Trump’s repeated calls to have their client executed taint his chances of a fair trial; a new study says it’s a good bet the year after a rainy season someone is going to get bit by a rattlesnake in California; although Myanmar is not party to the treaty that established the International Criminal Court, a panel of ICC judges rules the court has jurisdiction over the country’s alleged deportation of Rohingya Muslims, and more.

National

1.) Secret documents from the George W. Bush White House took immediate refocus Thursday as the Senate began its third day of confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

2.) The Senate confirmed eight of President Donald Trump’s nominees to federal district courts on Thursday with minimal pushback from lawmakers on just two of the president’s picks.

Regional

7.) Facing legal action, Michigan election officials on Thursday certified a ballot measure allowing residents to approve same-day voter registration and no-reason absentee voting.

8.) Attorneys for the man accused of mowing down New Yorkers in a 2017 truck attack said Thursday that President Donald Trump’s repeated calls to have their client executed taint his chances of a fair trial.

9.) Attorneys for three District of Columbia residents asked the D.C. Circuit court on Wednesday revive a class action challenging the district’s anti-loitering law on the grounds it is impermissibly vague and potentially discriminatory.

Science

10.) It’s a good bet the year after a rainy season someone is going to get bit by a rattlesnake in California, according to a study of 20 years of snakebite data released Thursday.

International

11.) It’s Sweden’s turn to reckon with the rise of nationalist, anti-immigrant and anti-European Union sentiment sweeping across Europe. Swedes vote Sunday in national elections and polls show the Sweden Democrats — a right-wing anti-EU party with roots in the neo-Nazi movement — will make significant gains and possibly become the nation’s largest party.

12.) Although Myanmar is not party to the treaty that established the International Criminal Court, a panel of ICC judges ruled Thursday that the court has jurisdiction over the country’s alleged deportation of Rohingya Muslims.

