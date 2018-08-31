Uncategorized 

Top CNS stories for today including an associate of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, pleading guilty to a charge of failing to register as a foreign agent for a pro-Russian Ukrainian political party; legal scholars, interest groups and Washington lawmakers getting ready for next week’s confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh; the Ninth Circuit hears arguments challenging the Trump administration’s policy of withholding law enforcement funding for “sanctuary cities”; a federal judge grants an 11th hour reprieve to the Yellowstone population of grizzly bears, which were slated to be hunted in Wyoming starting Saturday; the latest round of U.S. trade talks with Canada end without a deal, but it a statement the U.S. Trade Representative said the plan is for the talks to resume next week, and more.

1.) W. Samuel Patten, an associate of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, pleaded guilty Friday to charges of failing to register as a foreign agent for a pro-Russian Ukrainian political party.

2.) Hungry for insight into the mind of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, legal scholars and interest groups have devoted weeks to dissecting the judge’s writings from a tenure with the D.C. Circuit that spans over a decade.

3.) An arbitrator advanced claims Thursday that all 32 NFL team owners colluded against quarterback Colin Kaepernick because he takes a knee during the national anthem to protest social injustice.

4.) The Ninth Circuit heard arguments Thursday challenging the Trump administration’s policy of withholding law enforcement funding for “sanctuary cities” that limit cooperation between local police and federal immigration enforcement.

5.) Forced to flee their homes on boats a year ago as Hurricane Harvey parked over Houston, residents left behind family heirlooms, housefuls of furniture and countless possessions. But the real work came after the flood receded, leaving ruined homes packed with mud and debris.

6.) A federal judge Thursday granted an 11th hour reprieve to the Yellowstone population of grizzly bears, which were slated to be hunted in Wyoming starting Saturday.

7.) A federal judge temporarily has blocked Governor Henry McMaster’s latest attempt to remove Planned Parenthood from South Carolina’s Medicaid program.

8.) California moved a step closer to enacting the strongest consumer internet protections in the nation Thursday, after the state Assembly passed a bill to reinstate and expand Obama-era net neutrality rules.

9.) The ex-Pennsylvania mayor stared blankly Thursday evening as his charges were read off in court for his involvement in a pay-to-play scheme, trading public-works contracts for campaign contributions. Again and again, the jury foreman repeated the verdict: guilty.
10.) The latest round of U.S. trade talks with Canada ended Friday without a deal, but it a statement the U.S. Trade Representative said the plan is for the talks to resume next week.

