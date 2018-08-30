Uncategorized 

Top CNS stories for today including the Department of Justice urging a federal judge to side with Asian-American students accusing Harvard of discrimination; a California man upset about The Boston Globe’s coordinated editorial response to President Donald Trump’s attacks on the news media is arrested for threatening to travel to the newspaper’s offices and kill journalists; New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and his Democratic challenger, Cynthia Nixon spar in what is expected to be their only debate; renowned architect Frank Gehry’s soft-spoken voice described a greener update for communities along the Los Angeles River; the Sixth Circuit says eight Republican congressmen from Michigan can intervene in a gerrymandering lawsuit filed by a women’s group and Democratic voters; new research offers new insight into how warming temperatures have impacted ecosystems in the past; with seven months to go before Great Britain leaves the European Union, negotiations between British and European officials are ratcheting up, and more.

National

A security guard walks past the entrance of the Boston Globe building in Dorchester in July. (The Associated Press)

1.) A California man upset about The Boston Globe’s coordinated editorial response to President Donald Trump’s attacks on the news media was arrested Thursday for threatening to travel to the newspaper’s offices and kill journalists, whom he called the “enemy of the people,” federal prosecutors said.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, left, shakes hands with Democratic New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon before their debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y., Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, Pool)

2.) Any concern that the room temperature would be set too low were, at least metaphorically, put to rest at New York’s Democratic gubernatorial debate Wednesday evening – the arena was absolutely frosty.

In this Aug. 30, 2012, photo, a tour group walks through the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. The Justice Department has sided with Asian-American students suing Harvard University over the Ivy League school’s consideration of race in its admissions policy. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

3.) In a case set to be the nation’s next big test on affirmative action, the Department of Justice urged a federal judge Thursday to side with Asian-American students accusing Harvard of discrimination.

Regional

A section of the Los Angeles River, mostly dry for much of the year.

4.) Along the concrete flood channel of the Los Angeles River on Wednesday, renowned architect Frank Gehry’s soft-spoken voice described a greener update for communities along the river as state and local officials listened, including Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Former Reading Mayor Vaughn Spencer departs from the federal courthouse in Philadelphia in August. (Associated Press)

5.) When Vaughn Spencer lent his campaign $25,000 out of his personal retirement account, he knew there was a chance he wouldn’t get it back. But, the ex-Pennsylvania mayor told the jury Wednesday, he wasn’t worried about his debt.

6.) Eight Republican congressmen from Michigan can intervene in a gerrymandering lawsuit filed by a women’s group and Democratic voters, a Sixth Circuit panel ruled Thursday.

OneVirginia2021 Executive Director Brian Cannon announces his group’s intention to propose a constitutional amendment to address Virginia’s redistricting legal woes. (Brad Kutner/CNS)
7.) A non-partisan group is pushing for an amendment to Virginia’s constitution in the hopes of addressing the state’s ongoing legal fight with unconstitutional gerrymandering.

Science

8.) Without data from the future, it is difficult to predict all of the ecological impacts of global climate change. But research published in the journal Science on Thursday offers new insight into how warming temperatures have impacted ecosystems in the past.

Research & Polls

9.) A new Pew Research Center study on religion in America finds that people fall into one of seven categories of belief, or lack thereof, based on their values and behavior.

International

Anti-Brexit, pro-EU supporter Steve Bray holds placards on Abingdon Green across the road from the Houses of Parliament in London, Monday, July 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

10.) With seven months to go before Great Britain leaves the European Union, negotiations between British and European officials are ratcheting up to smooth the transition, but an outcome is still far from clear.

