Top CNS stories for today including the Department of Justice urging a federal judge to side with Asian-American students accusing Harvard of discrimination; a California man upset about The Boston Globe’s coordinated editorial response to President Donald Trump’s attacks on the news media is arrested for threatening to travel to the newspaper’s offices and kill journalists; New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and his Democratic challenger, Cynthia Nixon spar in what is expected to be their only debate; renowned architect Frank Gehry’s soft-spoken voice described a greener update for communities along the Los Angeles River; the Sixth Circuit says eight Republican congressmen from Michigan can intervene in a gerrymandering lawsuit filed by a women’s group and Democratic voters; new research offers new insight into how warming temperatures have impacted ecosystems in the past; with seven months to go before Great Britain leaves the European Union, negotiations between British and European officials are ratcheting up, and more.

National

1.) A California man upset about The Boston Globe’s coordinated editorial response to President Donald Trump’s attacks on the news media was arrested Thursday for threatening to travel to the newspaper’s offices and kill journalists, whom he called the “enemy of the people,” federal prosecutors said.

2.) Any concern that the room temperature would be set too low were, at least metaphorically, put to rest at New York’s Democratic gubernatorial debate Wednesday evening – the arena was absolutely frosty.

3.) In a case set to be the nation’s next big test on affirmative action, the Department of Justice urged a federal judge Thursday to side with Asian-American students accusing Harvard of discrimination.

Regional

4.) Along the concrete flood channel of the Los Angeles River on Wednesday, renowned architect Frank Gehry’s soft-spoken voice described a greener update for communities along the river as state and local officials listened, including Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom.

5.) When Vaughn Spencer lent his campaign $25,000 out of his personal retirement account, he knew there was a chance he wouldn’t get it back. But, the ex-Pennsylvania mayor told the jury Wednesday, he wasn’t worried about his debt.

Science

8.) Without data from the future, it is difficult to predict all of the ecological impacts of global climate change. But research published in the journal Science on Thursday offers new insight into how warming temperatures have impacted ecosystems in the past.

Research & Polls

9.) A new Pew Research Center study on religion in America finds that people fall into one of seven categories of belief, or lack thereof, based on their values and behavior.

International

10.) With seven months to go before Great Britain leaves the European Union, negotiations between British and European officials are ratcheting up to smooth the transition, but an outcome is still far from clear.

