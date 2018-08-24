Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including federal prosecutors reportedly granting immunity to the Trump Organization’s senior bookkeeper; accused Russian agent Mariia Butina asking a federal judge to release her on bond; prosecutors gearing up for Paul Manafort’s second criminal trial ask a federal judge to bar a repeat of prejudicial statements by Manafort’s defense; taking a sip of your drink at local restaurants and fast-food joints across the Golden State will have to be done without a straw – unless you request one – if legislation approved by lawmakers is signed by Gov. Jerry Brown; a federal judge in Texas throws out a closely followed lawsuit accusing Dallas County of drawing voter district lines to dilute the influence of white voters; a new study finds irrigation techniques promoted to farmers around the world as water-saving are actually increasing water use; Italy refuses to let asylum-seekers off ship, sparking legal and political battles, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) Signaling increased fissures within the president’s pack, federal prosecutors have reportedly granted immunity to the Trump Organization’s senior bookkeeper.

2.) Sen. John McCain has chosen to discontinue medical treatment for brain cancer, the Arizona senator’s family announced Friday.

Regional

6.) Ex-Consultant Sam Ruchlewicz took the stand for Day 4 of Pennsylvania Mayor Vaughn Spencer’s trial for allegedly engaging in a pay-to-play scheme.

7.) Taking a sip of your drink at local restaurants and fast-food joints across the Golden State will have to be done without a straw – unless you request one – if legislation approved Thursday by lawmakers is signed by Gov. Jerry Brown.

8.) A federal judge in Texas threw out a closely followed lawsuit Thursday accusing Dallas County of drawing voter district lines to dilute the influence of white voters.

Science

9.) Irrigation techniques promoted to farmers around the world as water-saving are actually increasing water use, according to a new study.

International

10.) A high-stakes legal and political drama is unfolding at the Sicilian port of Catania, where about 150 asylum-seekers rescued from the Mediterranean Sea were being kept aboard an Italian coast guard vessel on Friday — the fifth day they were blocked from setting foot in Italy.

Like this: Like Loading...