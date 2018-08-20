Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch telling an Eighth Circuit conference that too much is attention is paid to 5-4 decisions of the court and not enough to how often the nine justices are in unanimous agreement; with several high-profile contests within its borders, Virginia is now a much-watch in the upcoming mid-term elections; civil rights groups express disappointment over the federal court ruling that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development does not have to reinstate a rule designed to undo racial segregation; a federal judge in Los Angeles approves a settlement requiring the Trump administration to prepare and implement plans to protect eight “wild and scenic” rivers in Southern California; a new study finds that lawsuits seeking court-ordered regulations to curb greenhouse gas emissions usually fail while those pushing for more renewable energy often succeed; in our latest dispatch from Europe, Courthouse News finds that residents of this Serbian side of Sarajevo say what happened in Srebrenica two decades ago was not genocide, and more.

National

1.) With all 11 House seats, plus that of Democratic Senator Tim Kaine up for grabs, Virginia is high on the midterm elections watch list. The battles are dotted with allegations of racism, anti-Semitism and even Bigfoot erotica, as pollsters predict upsets in in rural and military-heavy parts of the state.

2.) Special counsel Robert Mueller’s office recommended on Friday that former Trump adviser George Papadopoulos serves a sentence of 0 to 6 months.

Regional

5.) Representing minors who have been bounced around psychiatric hospitals and group homes in Washington, D.C., children and disability advocates claim in a federal class action that the district is shirking its duty to provide intensive community-based services.

6.) A federal judge in Los Angeles approved a settlement Friday requiring the Trump administration to prepare and implement plans to protect eight “wild and scenic” rivers in Southern California.

7.) Reviving emotional-distress claims over a truck crash that caused the death of a 2-year-old, a New Jersey appeals court said that the woman whom the child considered a second mommy was improperly denied family status.

8.) A federal judge Friday approved a joint plan by the Justice Department and American Civil Liberties Union to reunify parents who were deported without their kids under the “zero-tolerance” immigration policy, though whether they will be allowed to return to the United States to seek asylum remains in limbo.

Science

9.) Lawsuits seeking court-ordered regulations to curb greenhouse gas emissions usually fail while those pushing for more renewable energy often succeed, according to a groundbreaking new analysis of climate change litigation.

International

10.) The signs here are in Cyrillic, the churches are Orthodox Christian, the beer is Serbian and the residents of this Serbian side of Sarajevo say what happened in Srebrenica two decades ago was not genocide.

